Cognition Therapeutics Adds Public Company Financial and Operational Expertise to Board of Directors with Appointment of Ellen B. Richstone

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the “Company” or “Cognition”), today announced the addition of Ellen B. Richstone to the company’s board of directors, where she will serve as the chair of the audit committee. Mrs. Richstone brings extensive financial and operational experience to Cognition’s board, having served as chief financial officer and treasurer for Fortune 500 companies, and as a board member for companies in manufacturing and technology industries.



Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s president and CEO, stated, "Ellen’s expertise leading companies and serving shareholder interests on public company boards will be a valuable addition to our organization. Her career working in operations and financial capacities across diverse industries has afforded Ellen valuable perspectives. We look forward to leveraging her experiences as we evolve our business."

Mrs. Richstone currently serves on the boards of eMagin, a company developing OLED microdisplay technology for virtual and augmented reality applications; Superior Industries International, a manufacturer of cast aluminum automotive wheels; and Orion Energy Systems, a company dedicated to the manufacture of sustainable and energy efficient LED lighting systems. Earlier in her career, she was chief financial officer at public and private companies ranging in size up to Fortune 500, including Sonus Networks, Rohr Aerospace (Fortune 500) and Augat (former public company, now a division of TE Connectivity Ltd), in which positions she completed and integrated over 35 acquisitions and raised a combined $1 billion in equity and debt.

Mrs. Richstone graduated from Scripps College in Claremont, California and holds a Master of Arts in international affairs and a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (MALD) with a specialty in international business law from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. In addition, she completed the Advanced Professional Certificate in Finance at New York University’s Graduate School of Business Administration. In 2020, Mrs. Richstone was named to the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100 for her work in board leadership and governance; and in 2013, was given the Distinguished Director Award from the American College of Corporate Directors. She also sits on the board of the New England chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, or CNS, and retina. Our goal is to develop disease modifying treatments for patients with these degenerative disorders by initially leveraging our expertise in the σ-2 (sigma-2) receptor which is expressed by multiple cell types, including neuronal synapses, and acts as a key regulator of cellular damage commonly associated with certain age-related degenerative diseases of the CNS and retina. We believe that targeting the S2R complex represents a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases.

