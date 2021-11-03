Certara to Participate in Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Schemick, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.



A webcast of the fireside chat will be available beginning Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 am ET on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

