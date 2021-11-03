California State Treasurer Fiona Ma Visits ATIF Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, the “Company”, “ATIF”, “We”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, announced that recently California State Treasurer Fiona Ma visited its wholly-owned subsidiary ATIF Inc. along with other guests, which included Chairman of the California Workforce Development Board (CWDB), Angelo Farooq, along with William & Stephanie foundation Chairman, Daniel Sieu. ATIF Inc. executives and these special guests discuss development opportunities together and seek to form long-term partnerships in the future.



At the conference, Fiona Ma affirmed ATIF's business of listing services along with fund asset management and discussed ways to support small and medium-sized businesses to acquire financing to go public. In the near future, ATIF will host several seminars for California SMEs to address their listing problems and will provide IPO consulting services.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board and CEO of ATIF commended, "I am confident that collaboration in the future will not only help ATIF's business in its IPO services but also witness the development of ATIF in the financial industry!”

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management and investment business with business centers located in Los Angeles, California, and in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.



