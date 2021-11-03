Harsco Corporation to Present at Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the upcoming Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 9, 2021. The Company will be represented by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nick Grasberger and Vice President Dave Martin.

