MMIT Announces Winners of the Sixth-Annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Yardley, PA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the trusted go-to-market partner on solving the “what and why” of market access—so that patients don’t face delays when trying to access lifesaving drugs—has announced the winners of the sixth-annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

MMIT hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to honor the recipients. The finalists and winners in each category are:

Hospital and Health System Specialty Pharmacy

Winner: Vanderbilt Health

Finalists: Parkview Health, Summa Health, Monument Health

Independent Specialty Pharmacy

Winner: PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Finalists: Onco360, Parkway Specialty Pharmacy, Senderra Specialty Pharmacy

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy

Winner: Humana

Finalists: AcariaHealth, CVS, Welldyne (US Specialty)

Retail Specialty Pharmacy

Winner: Publix

Finalists: H-E-B, Costco, Sam’s Club

The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average Net Promoter Score (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, which provides clients with data they can trust to help them improve patient satisfaction and increase scripts. NPS is a well-established research method that measures customer satisfaction.

“Amid a tumultuous year for healthcare, these specialty pharmacies rose to the top with their steadfast dedication to patients,” said MMIT CEO Mike Gallup. “This recognition is very well-deserved. Congratulations to Vanderbilt Health, PANTHERx, Humana and Publix.”

For more information about MMIT’s specialty pharmacy solutions, click here.

About MMIT

For nearly two decades, MMIT has been solely focused on solving the “what and why” of market access, and has been a trusted, go-to-market partner to more than 1,300 biopharma and payer customers. We believe that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn’t face delays because accessing drugs can be confusing. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information about MMIT, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.