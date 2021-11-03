Old Mission Grows ETF Team with Addition of Lee Williams

Chicago, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Mission, a global, multi-asset market-making firm, today announced that Lee Williams has joined the firm as the European Head of Fixed Income. In this role, he is responsible for continuing the growth of the firm’s direct-to-institutional customer ETF business in Europe, with an added focus on fixed income. He is based in Old Mission’s London office.



Mr. Williams brings nearly two decades of experience in the industry. He was previously the founder and managing partner of boutique trading firm and market maker Bluefin Europe, and spent nearly 15 years establishing and growing its ETF desk. He previously held senior positions at Bear Stearns and the Helios Group. Mr. Williams joins Todd Hollander, hired in January 2021 as Global Head of ETFs, and Joe Mahoney, hired in May 2021 as Head of US ETF Sales, as Old Mission continues to build out its direct-to-institutional customer ETF business.



“Lee is a true pioneer in fixed income and ETFs in Europe,” said Patrick Nichols, Partner at Old Mission. “He is admired by the ETF trading community in the UK and beyond, and brings an unparalleled level of expertise in trading listed derivatives and ETFs, and in market making. We are excited to welcome him to the Old Mission team and know his technology and market expertise will help us meet the increasing demand from our clients and will help to grow our business further.”



“Old Mission has built a strong reputation as a leading provider of ETF liquidity in the United States, and with a growing business in Europe, I’m excited to help add fixed income to the mix and further extend that growth,” added Williams. “I am proud to join a firm that is committed to investing in people and technology, while never losing sight of the needs of the end investor.”



About Old Mission



Old Mission is a global, multi-asset market maker specializing in the hardest-to-price and most illiquid ETFs. As a privately held company, we’ve helped the world’s largest institutions efficiently transfer risk for over a decade by providing trillions of dollars in liquidity. With core values that are aligned with our clients’ and employees’ long-term interests, we’ve built a team of traders, technologists and operational support professionals that is collaborative, humble and approachable. Our people understand the importance of the human element of our business, which results in a level of service and willingness to problem-solve that is unmatched. To learn more about Old Mission, visit www.oldmissioncapital.com.