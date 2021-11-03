Entourage Health Enhances Executive Team with Key Strategic Appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce it has strengthened its executive team with key strategic appointments in the areas of commercial sales, marketing, and business development as well as product development, cultivation and supply chain. Concurrent with the recent closing of the Company’s acquisition of renowned craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. (“CannTx”), Entourage announces the following:



Joseph Mele is appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Most recently the Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Entourage, Joseph oversees all revenue-generating commercial roles and activities. Under his leadership, Entourage increased adult-use and medical sales by over 150 per cent, and his team is credited with expanding its brand’s market share points by over 75 per cent during the past year. Joseph also leads the business development team.

Pat Scanlon, co-founder of CannTx is appointed Head of Cultivation across all Company sites. Pat has over 15 years of experience in floriculture, commercial greenhouse operations and specializes in craft-grade cultivation, production and phenotyping. As Entourage looks to expand its craft cannabis operations and product development, Pat will oversee the Company’s genetics activities and introduce new cultivars and craft practices.

James Afara is appointed Vice President of Strategic Sourcing and Purchasing. Former Chief Operating Officer of CannTx, James has extensive experience in supply chain, business analytics and operations management. A professional engineer by trade, he brings strong industry metrics analysis and supplier relationships that will be integral to Entourage’s ability to scale.

“As we complete our final integration steps with CannTx, it is vital that we continue to build a strong cohesive team backed by proven leadership to execute and meet our strategic growth targets - and I’m thrilled to announce the appointments of Joe, Pat and James,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, Entourage. “This team of experts will further strengthen our leadership team at this pivotal time in our business transformation. We are driving synergies throughout our organization as we diversify our product pipeline with new genetics, new product formats, new supply-chain partners and a robust sales distribution network that will expand the reach of our Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal and craft brand Royal City Cannabis Co. across Canada. Entourage has recorded consistent sequential revenue growth over the past four reporting quarters and this team will ensure we continue to drive value and scale for further growth.”

At this time, Entourage also extends its gratitude to Jason Alexander, former Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Legal Officer, who was integral to the Company’s acquisition of both Starseed Holdings Inc. (“Starseed”) and CannTx, as well as Entourage’s growth and success over the past year. Jason has elected to step down from the management team, however the Company is pleased to confirm he will continue as a board director and head of the Governance Committee.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In October 2021, Entourage closed the acquisition of craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Craft brand Royal City Cannabis was added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio that includes adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Entourage recently announced an exclusive collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary to launch cannabis-infused beverages in Canada with production expected in Q4, 2021 and product launch in early 2022.

