Media Advisory: Earth Rangers to unveil record-breaking art installation at Toronto Zoo

Toronto, ON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Earth Rangers, the kids’ conservation organization, will unveil an art installation at the Toronto Zoo, featuring hundreds of paper snowflakes joined together and displaying messages of hope, concern, and bright ideas about climate change. The snowflake chain, which will need to extend over 214 metres long to qualify as a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS®, is the culmination of children’s months-long effort to make their voices heard in a unique way.



The initiative—known as the Snowflake Challenge—is one of several activities that form Project 2050, a newly launched program by Earth Rangers that mobilizes children across Canada to help meet Canada’s 2050 goal of net-zero emissions. The program provides an easy and fun way for children and their families to contribute to the fight against climate change by adopting sustainable habits—things they can do every day that will have real, collective impact.



What: Earth Rangers’ Snowflake Challenge – Art Unveiling

When: Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Where: Toronto Zoo (remarks in the event centre, followed by art reveal in the Polar Bear exhibit)

2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto, ON M1B 5K7



