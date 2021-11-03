Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $2.92 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8% - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oxygen concentrators market is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2020 to $2.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $2.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Major players in the oxygen concentrators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nidek Medical, Inogen, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, CAIRE Inc., Precision Medical Inc., ResMed, Linde, Longfian Scitech, and OxyGo.



The oxygen concentrators market consists of sales of oxygen concentrators' devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refers to medical devices used for supplying oxygen to patients suffering from respiratory diseases. The oxygen concentrator separates nitrogen and oxygen from the air in the environment and provides pure oxygen to the patient. There is no need for constant refilling for an oxygen concentrator as it draws oxygen from the surrounding air.



The main types of oxygen concentrators are portable and stationary. Portable oxygen concentrators are smaller, more mobile, affordable, and can be easily moved from one place to another. The different technologies include pulse dose, continuous flow, and others. These oxygen concentrators are used for supplying oxygen for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, pneumonia, other respiratory system diseases and are used by hospitals, home care, others.



North America was the largest region in the oxygen concentrators market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the oxygen concentrators market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Companies in the oxygen concentrators market are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence and low-cost portable devices to improve the functionality of these oxygen concentrators. There has been a growing demand for portable, low-cost concentrators owing to the pandemic.



The increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders across the globe contributes to the growth of the oxygen concentrators market. Globally, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are the most common chronic respiratory diseases. Respiratory disorders need the additional flow of oxygen. The oxygen concentrator provides the required oxygen by producing it from the environment. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the growth of the oxygen concentrators market.



