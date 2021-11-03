Spero Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide an update on its business and pipeline.



To access the call please dial 800-263-0877 (domestic) or 646-828-8143 (international) and refer to conference ID 5314099. The audio webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.sperotherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will also be available on Spero’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In October 2021, Spero filed a new drug application for tebipenem HBr, which included positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

Tebipenem HBr is currently not approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection or acute pyelonephritis.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

