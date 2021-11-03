AYRO to Exhibit All-Electric GODega Vehicle at Food On Demand Conference 2021

AYRO will join partner Gallery Carts to demonstrate how its delivery electric vehicles (EVs) are designed to transport food to the point of demand and drive profits for restaurants and food delivery businesses.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for microdistribution and last-mile delivery, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 4th Annual Food On Demand Conference from November 10-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. AYRO, alongside partner Gallery Carts, will demo the all-electric GODega vehicle at booth 411. This mobile hospitality vehicle is purpose-built to serve hot and cold food and beverages as well as packaged food and goods.



“We are excited to demonstrate how our purpose-built EVs are designed to deliver food and services conveniently to people while meeting sustainability goals,” said Scott Mellon, Vice President, Restaurant Delivery at AYRO. “Along with our partner Gallery Carts, we are bringing valuable insight into the challenges customers are facing post-COVID - with the continued popularity of food delivery - and the benefits of electric delivery vehicles to help customers expand their footprint and reclaim profits.”

The GODega is AYRO’s mobile hospitality vehicle, designed for today’s on-demand food distribution and delivery needs. This self-contained, all-electric vehicle is customized to deliver hot and cold food and beverages—including onboard refrigeration, hot holds, coffee urns, and more - directly to the point-of-demand whether it’s on university and corporate campuses, hospitals, hotels, resorts, and golf courses or at stadiums and arenas. Since there’s zero-emissions and zero exhaust, it can operate both indoors and outdoors. There’s also the option to include custom graphics and logos on the vehicle to increase brand awareness.

“The GODega is our most popular model and is already helping food service operators deliver food on college and business campuses, as well as at hospitals and golf courses across the U.S.,” said Dan Gallery V, President of Gallery Carts. “With the flexibility and custom features, this electric vehicle can be customized for clients to deliver a wide range of food and beverage offerings efficiently while maintaining customer service standards, hygiene and food safety protocols.”

The Food On Demand Conference is the restaurant industry’s premier off-premises and delivery-focused event, as well as the largest and most concentrated gathering of experts in the foodservice market. Hosted by Food On Demand News, it will connect the foodservice industry’s mobile ordering and delivery pacesetters and cover the ongoing transformation of how consumers discover, shop, order and consume food in a digital age. Attendees will include owners, operators, and executives of multi-unit restaurant companies—both franchised and independent— and executives and consultants who serve the restaurant industry. They are expected to come away from the conference with a better understanding of consumer behaviors, preferences and expectations, and the new technologies and services that will improve their delivery, takeout and on-premises businesses. Companies sponsoring and exhibiting alongside AYRO include Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Google.

To coordinate an on-site press briefing or walkthrough of the GODega at the AYRO booth, please contact ayro@antennagroup.com.

ABOUT AYRO, INC.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and produces all-electric, purpose-built vehicles that are powered by technology and usable by anyone. Driven by insight gained from partners, customers, and research, AYRO delivers profitable and sustainable e-delivery solutions that empower organizations to enable sustainable fleets that extend both their brand value and exceptional user experience throughout the delivery process. Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable electric vehicle solutions, AYRO is focused on adaptable, eco-friendly solutions that can impact change in campus, last-mile delivery, and microdistribution. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

AYRO, Inc.

Chelsea Nolan

Media Relations Contact

ayro@antennagroup.com

Attachment