Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Eyecelerator@AAO 2021 Conference Retina Showcases

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that C. Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will present at the Eyecelerator@AAO 2021 Conference Retina Showcases being held in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Details for the presentation are as follows:

Company Presentation: Retina Showcases

Presenter: C. Russell Trenary III - President and Chief Executive Officer

Date and Time: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 1:10 PM – 1:15 PM EST

Eyecelerator is a partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) that aims to connect entrepreneurs, investors, companies and physicians to advance ophthalmic innovation through live conferences, virtual programming and a next-generation networking platform. For more information and to register for this event, please visit Eyecelerator@AAO



About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

