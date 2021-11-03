English Finnish

ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Five Alliance Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Sjöholm, Harri

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20211103121449_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,500 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,500 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

