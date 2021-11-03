DIRECTV Latin America deploys Irdeto App Watch

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announces the implementation of Irdeto App Watch to support, protect and grow DIRECTV Latin America’s new Android TV platform. Irdeto App Watch will help DIRECTV Latin America (DIRECTV LA) to retain control over the open app store environment, providing tools to efficiently combat content piracy and protect their customers from malicious applications and potential cyberattacks.

As pay-TV operators embrace hybrid strategies (combining OTT and Broadcast TV) on their path to becoming super aggregators, Android TV has proven its efficiency to fast track the development and deployment of new generation video platforms across the world.

Irdeto App Watch is the first solution of its kind giving operators the confidence to embrace the open environment without fear. This award-winning service will allow DIRECTV LA to retain operational control over the open app store usage on its platforms, with tools to monitor and regulate in real time the actions that subscribers can perform on the platform. App Watch offers DIRECTV LA a variety of actions to counter risks against their subscribers, revenue and platform performance.

With Irdeto App Watch, DIRECTV LA will have the ability to send real-time-low-latency notifications to warn its subscribers about malicious or unstable apps and even block or remove with a great level of granularity any apps or specific plugins that are considered as a threat or problematic.

Implementing Irdeto App Watch will provide new business opportunities for DIRECTV LA, as it offers a superior level of anonymized consumer insights based on app usage and piracy trends, all in accordance with local privacy regulations. This helps DIRECTV LA to tailor its content and campaigns according to consumer trends and helps them to gain a competitive edge over competitors. Irdeto App Watch insights also offer visibility to analyze the global and regional operational analytics, such as quality of service and performance.

“Irdeto’s App Watch has made a true difference to our operations as we are able to protect our customers from malicious applications and potential piracy more efficiently now,” says Carlos Pontual, Director Technical Product Management at DIRECTV Latin America.

Commenting on welcoming DIRECTV LA as a new Irdeto App Watch customer, Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto, said: “The consumer demand for the best quality and safe content is on the rise. DIRECTV’s adoption of Irdeto App Watch allows them to provide their customers across Latin America with excellent service while we help to keep their content and customers safe and provide invaluable consumer insights. We are pleased to work with DIRECTV to help them ensure their customers have the best possible viewing experience.”

DIRECTV is the brand of the companies of Vrio Corp. in 9 countries in South America and the Caribbean: Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay.

