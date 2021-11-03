Global Barbecue and Grill Market Report 2021 Featuring The Middleby Corp, Napoleon, Weber-Stephen Products, Traeger, NexGrill

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barbecue And Grill Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The barbecue and grill market reached a value of nearly $3,436.5 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3,436.5 million in 2020 to $4,542.7 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 and reach $5,611.4 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising popularity of barbecue restaurants and increased ease of use.



Going forward, increase in cooking activities, rising trend of cookouts and rising participation in outdoor activities will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the barbecue and grill market in the future include government regulations and health impacts of charcoal grilling.



The barbecue and grill market is segmented by product into built-in grills, portable grills and freestanding grills. The built-in grills market was the largest segment of the barbecue and grill market segmented by product, accounting for 46.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the and freestanding grills segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the barbecue and grill market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2025.



The barbecue and grill market is segmented by fuel type into gas, charcoal and electric. The gas market was the largest segment of the barbecue and grill market segmented by fuel type, accounting for 63.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the electric segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the barbecue and grill market segmented by fuel type, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2025.



The barbecue and grill market is segmented by application into commercial and household. The commercial market was the largest segment of the barbecue and grill market segmented by application, accounting for 72.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the barbecue and grill market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the barbecue and grill market, accounting for 32.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the barbecue and grill market will be South America, and, Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.4% and 7.3% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.6% and 5.9% respectively.



In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, people around globe started opting for barbecue and grills due to lockdown measures imposed across the world. People are investing more on grills and grilling products, allowing them to create eat-out experience at home, and enjoy their time in lockdown.

For instance, according to the data from NPD Group, sales of grills and smokers in the U.S. soared up to 41% to $3.2 billion for the 12 months ending in March 2021. In addition to this, the Thomas Index Report for May 2021 cited, Americans are investing in their homes and outdoor spaces over the past one year while being limited in their ability to travel and participate in other activities. And one way they've been increasingly enjoying their homes and yards has been through the purchase of barbecue grills.



The global barbecues and grills market is high concentrated, with small number of large players constituting majority of the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 76.22% of the total market in 2020. The market consolidation can be attributed to the partnerships and collaborations among the players in the industry to save costs, enhance their product offerings and expand geographically. The market is expected to be concentrated state in near future with the adoption of acquisition and merger strategies by the players to enter and expand into newer geographies.



The top opportunities in the barbecue and grill market segmented by product will arise in the built-in grills segment, which will gain $508.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by fuel type will arise in the gas segment, which will gain $662.6 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the commercial segment, which will gain $787.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The barbecue and grill market size will gain the most in the USA at $255.6 million.



8. Barbecue And Grill Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Wi-Fi Enabled Grills

8.2. Smart Smoke And Grill Technology

8.3. Automatic Cleaning Systems

8.4. Use Of Connected Cooking

8.5. Ceramic Grills

8.6. Portable Camping Grills



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Barbecue And Grill Market

9.1. Increase In Demand For Household Grills

9.2. Impact On Outdoor Grilling

9.3. Impact On Companies

9.4. Impact On Supply Chain

9.5. Future Outlook



