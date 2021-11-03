Innovative Audiobook "In Trump Time" by Peter Navarro Announced on the Schaftlein Reports 1-Year Anniversary Episode with CBMJ’s CEO Mark Schaftlein

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CBMJ Inc. (OTC: CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism announced that during the special 1-year anniversary episode of The Schaftlein Report www.schaftleinreport.com that Peter Navarro announced the release of his innovative audiobook, “In Trump Time” -- with a just released "Big Reveal" audio sample from the first "Red Wedding" chapter of the book.



While a guest during the 1-year anniversary Episode of The Schaftlein Report, Peter Navarro discussed the release of his new audiobook, “In Trump Time”. This innovative audio presentation and dramatic production features the voices of numerous people appearing in the book, from Corey Lewandowski, Steve Bannon, and Dr. Steven Hatfill to National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, and President Trump himself.

Read by author Peter Navarro, “In Trump Time” is the definitive insider's account of the Trump White House. The interview can be heard at https://www.iheart.com/podcast/263-the-schaftlein-report-87879188/episode/schaftlein-report-an-inside-account-of-the-trump-white-house-as-told-by-peter-navarro-88714990?cmp=ios_share&sc=ios_social_share&pr=false

"This first-of-its-kind audiobook allows the listener to truly feel like they are experiencing history," said Peter Navarro. "The unique addition of key voices makes this searing account of my time in the White House a must-hear for all Americans."

Mark Schaftlein host commented: “It was truly an honor to have Peter Navarro on our special 1-year anniversary episode. His insight and access to what was really going on at the top of the Trump administration is second to one. I strongly encourage anyone regardless of their political opinions to experience this truly groundbreaking and insightful audiobook.”

Peter Navarro is one of only three White House officials by the President's side from the 2016 campaign to the end of the President's first term. Always moving In Trump Time, as was his signature, Dr. Navarro's new book seeks to get to the bottom of what happened in a Wuhan bioweapons lab and hold Communist China accountable for its deadly role in the pandemic. This compelling audio presentation races along delivering new revelations in every chapter.

Peter Navarro holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and was a professor emeritus of economics and public policy at the University of California-Irvine for more than 20 years. He served as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House during the Trump Administration. He is the author of numerous books, including his China Trilogy: The Coming China Wars (2006), Death By China (2011), and Crouching Tiger (2015).

The Schaftlein Report is produced in the Market Mover Media studio in Irvine, California, and is hosted by political commentator and CBMJ’s CEO Mark Schaftlein. The Schaftlein Report features several regular contributors and guests including Military Leaders, Congressional Political Candidates, Noted Economists, Financial Leaders at Major Universities, Political Analysts, authors, and media personalities. The shows are produced daily Monday through Thursday with relevant and engaging dialogue regarding current events.

Dr. Navarro’s interview can be heard on all major podcast platforms.

In Trump Time is available now on Amazon: https://bit.ly/InTrumpTimeAudio

For more information about The Schaftlein Report or to become a guest visit the website at SchaftleinReport.com or contact Liz Martin at Liz@invictaconsulting.agency

The Schaftlein Report is enjoying a rapidly growing national audience reached through the company’s websites, social media accounts, podcasts, and an in-house email list. The podcast’s audio format is intended to provide commuters in particular the ability to enjoy the show on their podcast platform of choice. Mr. Schaftlein has been a conservative political commentator on the international stage and the host of his political talk show, which seeks to address factual political news without the left-wing bias of mainstream media.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 12 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com, www.patriotdepot.com and www.militarygradecoffee.com. The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at http://constitution.com/.

In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/, www.valloranicigars.com, and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also distributes the increasingly popular TV, radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst, political commentator, and CBMJ’s CEO Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

