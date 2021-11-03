Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

The total bond offering in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and the refinancing of floating-rate loans at Nykredit’s and Totalkredit’s refinancing auctions is expected to amount to approx. DKK 38.4bn. The auctions will be conducted in the period from 17th to 23rd November 2021.

In the auction period, Nykredit Realkredit A/S will publish the amounts offered in the individual ISINs daily at nykredit.com/ir.

Terms for the auctions including a list of the bonds offered, amounts offered and an auction schedule appear from Appendices 1, 2 and 3.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Appendix 1: Auction terms

Bonds offered, amounts offered and auction schedule

Appendix 2 and 3 contain auction schedules, lists of bonds offered, expected amounts and settlement dates. The tables show whether Nykredit Realkredit A/S expects the bonds to be offered at auction.

Every morning at 09:00 CET in the auction period, the amounts offered on that particular day in the individual ISINs will be published at nykredit.com/ir under "Debt", where you can find information on the refinancing auctions.

Refinancing principles – ARMs

The Nykredit Group offers fixed-rate non-callable bullet covered bonds for interest rate adjustment of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle.

For interest rate adjustment at the refinancing price, the bonds are sold at one or more bond auctions. The price is fixed as a weighted average of the prices obtained at the auctions.

Refinancing principles – floating-rate loans

Floating-rate loans are refinanced at a stand-alone auction.

Credit ratings

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre H are rated AAA by S&P.

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre J are government-guaranteed and therefore not rated.

Bids

Bids for fixed-rate non-callable bullet covered bonds must be made in terms of amount and price. With respect to bonds maturing within 14 months, bids must be made in prices correct to three decimals. Other bids must be made correct to two decimals.

For all DKK-denominated bonds bids must be made in multiples of DKK 100,000, and for all EUR-denominated bonds in multiples of EUR 10,000.

More than one bid may be made in the same ISIN.

Type of auction

Mortgage bonds issued through Capital Centre H will be auctioned through Nasdaq Copenhagen’s auction submarket: 136 – CPH Auctions. Participants are stockbrokers and investors with access to the auction submarket at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Bonds issued through Capital Centre J will be auctioned through Bloomberg’s auction system AUPD.

Allotment

As regards bonds for which bids are made in terms of price, bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

With respect to bonds for which bids are made in terms of reference rate spread, bids below the cut-off spread will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off spread may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

Allotment at the auctions will take place as soon as possible, but not later than 10 minutes after closing.

Conditional offering of bonds with interest rate trigger

A condition of the final completion of a sale (allotment) of bonds offered with an interest rate trigger is that the yield-to-maturity of the bonds will not rise by more than 5 percentage points. Reference is made to the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.

Value date

All bonds will be subject to long settlement. The value date of all trades executed at the auctions will be 3rd January 2022.

Reverse facility

As the bonds traded will be subject to long settlement, Nykredit Realkredit A/S offers a reverse facility to auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who require the bonds after only two days.

By means of the reverse facility, Nykredit Realkredit A/S offers to sell the allotted bonds subject to the conventional two settlement days and subsequently repurchase them with 3rd January 2022 as the value date.

The size of the reverse facility will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allotted to each individual bidder. The reverse facility can be made conditional on the investor providing a corresponding amount of bonds maturing on 1st January 2022.

Reverse facilities will be arranged on an individual basis. Please contact Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Anders Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 65.

Reservations regarding auctions

If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Nykredit Realkredit A/S from conducting an auction through AUPD at Bloomberg or Nasdaq Copenhagen's auction submarket, a stock exchange announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.

Tap sales

Tap sales are made on 18th and 19th November 2021. Bids may be made on these days by contacting Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury.

Other terms

The Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. If a sale of bonds has to be cancelled, the market will be notified immediately by a stock exchange announcement.

Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H

ISIN



Capital centre



IT / RF*



Coupon



Maturity date



Bids on Interest rate

trigger



LCR

level



Currency



Auction dates Settlement Offering (million)



Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009530677 SDO (H) IT 1 01/04/2022 Price 4.56% 1b DKK Tap-sale** 150 DK0009532616 SDO (H) IT 1 01/04/2023 Price - 1b DKK 17/11/2021 19/11/2021 11:30 11:40 4,000 DK0009503195 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2023 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 50 DK0009502114 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price - 1b DKK 17/11/2021 10:30 10:40 500 DK0009798480 SDO (H) RF 2 01/01/2025 Price - 1b DKK 22/11/2021 23/11/2021 11:30 11:40 3,800 DK0009507931 SDO (H) RF 2 01/01/2026 Price - 1b DKK 18/11/2021 10:30 10:40 600 DK0009511297 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2027 Price - 1b DKK 17/11/2021 23/11/2021 13:00 13:10 9,400 DK0009515363 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2028 Price - 2a DKK Tap-sale** 100 DK0009519357 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2029 Price - 2a DKK Tap-sale** 60 DK0009533267 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2032 Price - non-level DKK Tap-sale** 250 DK0009533341 SDO (H) IT 1 01/01/2023 Price 4.54% non-level EUR 19/11/2021 10:30 10:40 160 DK0009519514 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price - 2a EUR Tap-sale** 35 DK0009524274 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2025 Price - non-level EUR 22/11/2021 10:30 10:40 60 DK0009533424 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2027 Price - non-level EUR Tap-sale** 10 DK0009533697 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/07/2024 Yield 1b DKK 23/11/2021 10:30 10:40 14,500

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger

** Tap sales are conducted on 18th and 19th November 2021.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter. The above table exclusively includes ISINs the amount of which exceeds a value equivalent to DKK 50m.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

Appendix 3: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre J

ISIN



Capital centre



IT / RF*



Coupon



Maturity date



Bids on



LCR

level



Currency



Auction dates Settlement Offering (million)



Start End Cut-off Allotment DK000951773-2 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2023 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 188 DK000951781-5 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 190 DK000951803-7 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2025 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 192 DK000951811-0 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2026 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 194 DK000951838-3 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2027 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 183 DK000951846-6 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2028 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 185 DK000951854-0 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2029 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 187 DK000952389-6 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2030 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 178 DK000952915-8 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2031 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 176 DK000953318-4 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2032 Price 1a DKK 17/11/2021 11:00 11:10 1,367

* (RF) Refinancing trigger

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

Attachment