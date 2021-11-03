New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179100/?utm_source=GNW





- Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) is a set of activities via which images are captured, and spectral radiance values are assigned to each pixel through various wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum under visible and infrared regions. Sensors provide information on hundreds of narrow wavelength bands of the composite. The pixels are sorted and characterized using statistical analysis with the help of software classifying among the groups of pixels.

- The current hyperspectral imaging technology is complemented by powerful sensors capable of covering large surfaces of the earth with exceptional spatial, spectral, and temporal resolutions. The technology is effectively used in numerous remote sensing applications that require the estimation of physical parameters of many complex surfaces and identification of visually similar materials having fine spectral signatures due to such features.

- Technological advancements, such as micro-hyperspectral imaging technology development, have led to improvements in data acquisition and analysis. Micro-hyperspectral technology addresses the need for small, lightweight, and efficient hyperspectral imaging instruments capable of being deployed in harsh environments. For instance, Specim offers Specim FX17, the smallest and fastest InGaAs-based near-infrared hyperspectral camera designed for industrial machine vision. The camera provides more detailed chemical, physical, and biological information, thereby saving money and time and reducing the amount of unrecyclable waste.

- Stakeholders in the hyperspectral space are increasingly developing low-cost, portable point spectrometers and multi-spectral cameras that can be operated from handheld devices and cell phones. The technological push is to create hyperspectral imagers with tens to hundreds of color bands. Only CCD and CMOS focal planes can provide the pixel density for high spatial/spectral resolution for hyperspectral imaging on a cell phone.

- With the outbreak of COVID-19, the hyperspectral imaging market is likely to grow as this technology can be an excellent tool for analyzing COVID-19 rashes. For instance, hyperspectral imaging technology provider HinaLea Imaging (Emeryville, CA) has entered into a research program to investigate the prognostic value of skin findings associated with COVID-19 infection using the company’s advanced hyperspectral imaging system.

- Furthermore, the technology is gaining traction for various applications, backed by the government and research institutes. For instance, the US government made attempts to address the opioid crisis in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security conducted the ’Opioid Detection Challenge,’ which involved using technology to detect opioids, such as fentanyl in mail packages, which is a standard route for illicit opioids entering the United States. The Automated Multimodal Opioid Detection System by Battelle currently uses Headwall Photonics’ hyperspectral imaging sensors, dual-energy radiography, and machine learning algorithms to non-invasively detect opioids in packages without disrupting the flow of mail.



Defense sector to attract significant demand



- The defense industry faces a variety of challenges daily, and many of the problems need to be countered with the latest technologies. The lack of such technologies indirectly leads to the vulnerability of the entity. The defense sector has particularly invested in the acquisition of the latest technologies.

- Collecting airborne and space-borne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) information is mandatory for addressing the defense challenges posed in the current scenario. A key tool for increasing the information content of ISR is using advanced electro-optical devices, including hyperspectral imaging.

- Defense environments are extensively using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to improve aerial and ground reconnaissance activities, and this is where HSI technologies find applications. Aerial vehicles have been in rising demand over recent years.

- For instance, in 2020, the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit started to seek offers from US operators of remote sensing satellites that can provide data analytics and imagery services; interested in remote sensing technologies, such as hyperspectral imaging, synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical imaging, the DOD further aims to invest in HS sensors for a wide range of applications.

- Additionally, HSI sensing ability to detect ground disturbances also helps in detecting buried land mines and IEDs. Also, HSI enables detecting camouflaged objects to differentiate things at as little as 20% of a pixel. Hence, with the dominant chemical makeup and complex 3D structure of vegetation, it is tougher to duplicate in camouflage material against HSI.

- Furthermore, the companies offering hyperspectral imaging technology are extensively investing in product innovations for application in the military and defense. HinaLea Imaging demonstrated its wide range of HSI cameras. It has recently launched its Model 4100H and wide-field HIS camera for defense applications.



North America to Hold Maximum Market Share



- Increasing innovations in surveillance and defense spending in the region are expected to drive the market’s growth, besides the food & agriculture industries. Recently, the US military began using balloons to monitor activity across six states in the Midwest region. The 25 solar-powered balloons deployed to monitor portions of Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, and Wisconsin can track multiple individuals or vehicles during the day and at night and surveil the events in an area. Such new deployments are anticipated to increase the adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems and devices.

- Further, the United States has the highest military expenditure in the world. In FY 2020, the United States Air Force may require USD 165.5 billion, which is expected to fund new technology development. The increase in the expenditure is likely to fund the next-generation fighter jets capable of detecting various surfaces and radiation from higher heights.

- Apart from the United States, Canada has also increased its military spending in recent years. Further, the shift of the United States’ focus from the Middle East and Afghanistan to more imminent threats from Asia-Pacific countries, especially China, has created pressure on Canada’s military funding as part of its membership in NORAD, NATO, and the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance. In the budget released in April 2021 by the Finance minister of Canada, CAD 163.4 million is allocated in funding over five years for NORAD modernization.

- A recent demonstration of hyperspectral imaging was identified in the United States, led by NASA. In March 2020, NASA flew a hyperspectral, LiDAR, and thermal (G-LiHT) airborne imaging system over the mangrove forests in the Florida Everglades, three years after Hurricane Irma devastated the area, to evaluate their condition. The plane, with sensors, was sent to Puerto Rico to examine forest structures, recovery, and the damage after Hurricane Maria.

- The market is witnessing an increase in investments from government agencies and private organizations to finance the R & D activities in small companies striving to advance their initial discoveries for commercial development, which opens opportunities for hyperspectral vendors. For example, the Texas Emerging Technology Fund is explicitly intended to help companies finance proof-of-concept research. The fund finances biologic sciences and biotechnology, as well as engineering, materials science, and information technology, and it has committed funding to individual companies, ranging from USD 500,000 to USD 10 million.



Competitive Landscape



The hyperspectral imaging market is fragmented. A few of the prominent players in this market are Headwall Photonics, Spectral Imaging Ltd, Corning Incorporated, among others. Product launches, high investments in R&D, partnerships and acquisitions, etc., are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are:



- October 2021 - Cubert GmBH? launched miniature HIS-ULTRIS 5 based on Hyperspectral Video Imager based on Light Field Technology. It covers the same spectral range as their first ULTRIS 20 (450-850 nm – VNIR), with a sampling rate of 8 nm, a total of 50 bands, a frame rate of 15 Hz, and offers a resolution is 250 x 250 pixels. It is targeted towards original equipment manufacturers, as the company envisages numerous industrial and operational applications ranging from skin cancer detection to triage of recycling.

- July 2021 - Resonon launched the Pika NUV2 hyperspectral camera. This unique instrument covers a spectral range of 330 - 800 nm and is the only commercially available hyperspectral imager that scans ultraviolet light. The Pika NUV2 will enable new research and developments in insect and animal vision, agriculture and horticulture, and industrial quality control.



