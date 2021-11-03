Ayvakit Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Market Insight Report 2021: 10 Clinical Studies - Global Sales will Reach $1 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ayvakit Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Avapritinib (formerly BLU-285) developed by Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a selective and potent inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA that shows activity against resistance mutations in the activation loop of each kinase (exons 17/18 and exon 18, respectively) in addition to other well-characterized disease-driving KIT mutants.

The drug is sold under the brand name Ayvakit (US)/ Ayvakyt (Europe). Initially, the drug was granted orphan status by US FDA. However in January 2020, US FDA approved Ayvakit (avapritinib) for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations.

In June 2021, the drug was further granted approval for the treatment of adult patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis (Advanced SM), including aggressive SM (ASM), SM with an associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN) and mast cell leukemia (MCL).

Apart from US, the drug was also granted approval by European Commission in 2020. In China, the drug was market by Cstone Therapeutics and was recently granted approval in 2021 for the management of GIST only. The rapid approval of the drug in different regions of the world will propel the market during the forecast period.

Owing to its specific mechanism of action, it has been shown that the drug Ayvakit has superior efficacy than approved drugs of this class. In addition, it has the ability to overcome the limitations of other conventional cancer therapies which will further boost the growth of market.

Apart from approved indications, several ongoing studies are evaluating the role of Ayvakit in the management of other cancers including colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, and others. The majority of these studies are present in phase-II clinical trials.

Therefore, this report suggests that coming years will witness extended approval of drug in wide range of cancers, which will boost the market growth. In addition, the drug will not face any competition from generic drug, which will also have a positive impact on the growth of market.

Despite several favorable parameters, the overall market will mainly be restricted by high cost of therapy, long duration of drug development, and stringent regulatory norms. However, advancement in the field of science and innovation has led to the development of new technologies which will ease the drug designing process.

Moreover, rising initiatives by government and pharmaceutical giants has led to development of favorable reimbursement policies which enhance their uptake in market. For instance, YourBlueprint program was initiated to provide coverage for patients using Ayvakit.

Keeping in mind the sales in previous years and ongoing clinical trials, the report analyzes that the global sales will reach US$ 1 Billion by 2028.

The overall market for PDGFR inhibitor is highly competitive and includes several potential candidates in development pipelines. The rapid approval of drugs from this class will have a negative impact on the growth of Ayvakit market. Geographically, US will continue to dominate the market owing to high adoption rates of approved Ayvakit.

In addition, the presence of well-developed technology, increase patient base, robust research and development activities, and high investment in the healthcare sectors is aiding to promote the growth of market in the region.

Ayvakit Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Ayvakit Patent Insight

Ayvakit Dosage & Price

Ayvakit Sales Forecast 2028: > USD 1 Billion

Ayvakit Role in Cancer Therapy

Ayvakit Structure & Pharmacokinetics Properties

Ayvakit Ongoing Clinical Trials: > 10 Clinical Studies

Ayvakit Reimbursement Scenario

Key Topics Covered:

1. Ayvakit (Avapritinib) - Approval & Patents

1.1 Overview

1.2 Patents & Assignees

2. Ayvakit Commercial Insight

2.1 Price & Dosage

2.2 Sales Analysis

3. Ayvakit Mechanism of Action

4. Ayvakit Role in Cancer

5. Ayvakit Role in Other Therapeutic Indications

6. Ayvakrit Supplementary Information

6.1 Use in Specific Population

6.2 Adverse Reactions

6.3 Drug Interactions

7. Ayvakit Structure & Pharmacokinetics Properties

8. Global Ayvakit Market Analysis

9. Ayvakit Future Market Opportunity by Indication

9.1 Gastrointestinal Tumors

9.2 Mastocytosis

9.3 Lung Cancer

9.4 Colorectal Cancer

10. Ayvakit Sales Forecast 2028

11. Ayvakit Clinical Trial Insights

11.1 By Phase

11.2 By Region

11.3 By Status

11.4 Ongoing Clinical Trials

12. Ayvakit Reimbursement Scenario

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Arog Pharmaceuticals

13.2 AstraZeneca

13.3 Bayer

13.4 Blueprint Medicine

13.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

13.6 Clovis Oncology

13.7 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

13.8 Eli Lilly

13.9 Gilead Sciences

13.10 Pfizer

13.11 Tyrogenex

13.12 Zai Lab

