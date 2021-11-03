Touchpoint Group Holdings Announces Successful Completion of Air Race Training Camp Event

Marks important step in preparation for the start of 2022 season



First event since 2019 scheduled to be held in May 2022

MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that its AIR RACE subsidiary successfully held a training camp for its latest intake of AIR RACE World Championship competitors at its airfield base in Sywell, UK. The five day training camp, which featured both simulated and actual AIR RACE components, was held with special aviation authority clearance to permit low level operations.

AIR RACE World Championship is a race format originally developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. It was founded in 2003 and has hosted 94 championship series races around the globe. It has attracted viewers in 187 countries and has been broadcast to an audience of over 230 million viewers with over 2.3 billion media impressions worldwide in its most recent season. It is the largest live spectator sports event in the world attracting over 1 million spectators to a single air race on multiple occasions in cities such as Porto and Barcelona.

Touchpoint plans to utilize its expertise in audience engagement through its application development to enhance the audience’s experience, while at the same time creating new revenue generating verticals for the races including festivilization and gaming.

AIR RACE World Championship will build on the significant legacy that the Red Bull Air Race leaves behind, and is well positioned to deliver one of the world’s most thrilling and pioneering global sporting events – focused on future tech, innovation, clean energy and spectator experience. A video overview is available here.

The season opener is scheduled to take place in May 2022 and there are 7 races scheduled to take place through the the 2022 season at iconic locations in Egypt, Greece, Portugal, United Kingdom, Russia, Indonesia and the Middle East. Twelve Elite Race Teams have already signed-up for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 race seasons, with twelve further challenger pilots competing in the new second tier Aero Series – including some of the latest and greatest graduates of the Air Race Academy. Red Bull maintains its interest in the World Championship Series with continued sponsorship of former World Champion Martin Sonka in the Elite series.

AIR RACE is designed to push the boundaries of modern air racing, and will deliver a platform that supports and showcases the latest technological developments in green power and advanced aerial mobility. New race categories to be introduced include electric powered aircraft, EVTOL (vertical take off and landing) and JetPacks. Led by Willie Cruickshank as Race Series Director, the core Company team comes with enormous knowledge and experience, having all been instrumental in the development and running of the Red Bull Air Race. A former Royal Air Force Squadron Commander, Willie previously served as Head of Aviation and Sport for Red Bull.

Nalin Jay, CEO of AIR RACE Limited, commented, “We are extremely excited to announce the completion of the training event, which saw both our elite pilots and our new crop of SR2 pilots fly an AIR RACE track from our base in Sywell UK. What was particularly pleasing was to see the next generation of young male and female pilots testing out their skills on the race track – we will undoubtedly see some very exciting racing in 2022. It was also a great opportunity for all the major suppliers, race track operations staff and senior management of AIR RACE to meet and plan next year’s race schedule.

"The training camp event is the first planned event in the run up to AIR RACE World Championship events for 2022. I would like to thank Willie and his AIR RACE operations team for their professionalism, attention to detail and safety in successfully running the event. We are all looking forward to racing again in 2022.”

Willie Cruickshank, Race Series Director for Air Race Limited, commented, “Having had an extended break in AIR RACING due to Covid-19, it was fantastic to see race-planes back in the track once again and to witness the next generation of young, talented aerobatic pilots having their first experience of high speed, high g-force flying in the demanding, ultra low-level, AIR RACE environment. The AIR RACE Training Camp was an important milestone in our programme to return to racing next year, and I am delighted with the progress we are making.”

Additional details on the transaction are available in the Company’s Form 8-K, which has been filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

