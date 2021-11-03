Reliance Global Group Launches 5MinuteInsure.com in Michigan and Arizona

Coverage now spans four states with plans to add additional states near term

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that it has successfully launched 5MinuteInsure.com in Michigan and Arizona.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We are excited to now offer coverage through 5MinuteInsure.com in Michigan and Arizona following a successful launch of 5MinuteInsure.com in Ohio and Indiana within just the past two months. In the short time since our initial commercial launch, we are pleased to already offer coverage in four states with a combined population of over 35 million. We are pacing well ahead of schedule with more states to come. Moreover, the response from customers has been quite positive given the fact they can compare multiple carriers with minimal data input, and receive competing quotes within minutes. At the same time, we are stepping up our digital marketing activities, which we believe will provide a meaningful return on capital given the scalability of our platform and recurring revenue associated with these policies. I could not be more excited about the growth and market potential for 5MinuteInsure.com.”

5MinuteInsure.com is a platform developed by Reliance Global that provides an easy and efficient way to shop and buy insurance. Using artificial intelligence and data mining, 5MinuteInsure.com provides consumers with competitive insurance quotes in under 2 minutes, with the ability to bind coverage within 5 minutes. Consumers can compare live quotes for auto insurance between multiple carriers as well as instantly purchase coverage on the same single platform. A video overview of the platform is available here.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5MinuteInsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com