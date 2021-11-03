KYN Capital Group Shareholder Meeting is Scheduled Today, November 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

CARSON CITY, NV, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) will be hosting its shareholder meeting today, November 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To attend, please review the information below.

Time: Nov 3, 2021 - 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2476357530?pwd=UmR0cUpUZHhRYUc1Z2pYMmtSUy9pdz09

Meeting ID: 247 635 7530

Passcode: 0XxQr4

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,2476357530#,,,,*204931# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,2476357530#,,,,*204931# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kciaLYkeRw

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc.

info@kyncap.com