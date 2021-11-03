MotoAmerica Welcomes AutoParts4Less.com As The Title Sponsor Of The 2022 & 2023 MotoAmerica Championship

IRVINE, CA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that automotive parts-only digital marketplace AutoParts4Less.com (OTCQB: FLES) will be the title sponsor of the 2022, 2023 MotoAmerica Championship Series.

The partnership with MotoAmerica will be the Auto Parts 4Less first endeavor in motorcycle racing, though the group has been an event sponsor of NASCAR with its LiftKits4Less.com brand and has also sponsored a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry with the Auto Parts 4Less brand.

AutoParts4Less.com dedicated to offering fans, automotive parts sellers, and businesses a user-friendly platform to sell and buy parts for all vehicles, including cars, trucks, boats, RVs, Motorcycles, power sports and more from its multi-seller marketplace. Buyers can not only purchase parts, but installation for those parts as well while having a wide variety of sellers to choose from. In a nutshell, Auto Parts 4Less is “a marketplace that is driven by buyers who want more value and seek an easy to use one-stop-shop for all their auto parts needs

“We’re excited to bring a new sponsor from outside our industry to MotoAmerica with Auto Parts 4Less,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “This is an important partnership for our series as it marks the first time in our history that we will start our season with a title sponsor, and it really shows how far we have come in our seven years. This Auto Parts 4Less sponsorship will further our exposure and increase our already rapidly growing numbers as we continue to build our championship. The title sponsorship also makes a lot of sense for Auto Parts 4Less as our fans will become their customers, and together we can continue the growth we have experienced. We’re excited to welcome the 4Less Group to the MotoAmerica family, and we can’t wait to get the 2022 season started and get this partnership rolling on track.”

Christopher Davenport President of Auto Parts 4Less states “Our team has always been huge fans of motorsports, it’s heavily ingrained in our company culture. The community is like no other and was a huge reason why we have been involved in NASCAR and now MotoAmerica. Our platform was built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, these are our roots.”

Jeff Nasi, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Steve Jugan, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships, stated “Race fans tend to have a stronger relationship with their vehicles, especially when it comes to serving or tuning. That passion is what we love most about Racing fans. Autoparts4less.com offers an advanced experience for those individuals who like to get their hands dirty and work on their vehicles so leveraging MotoAmerica to bring further market awareness to Auto Parts 4Less was an easy choice.”

Tim Armes, Chairman of the Board for Auto Parts 4Less, stated “We know motorcyclists rank high for multiple-vehicle ownership and our site addresses nearly all motorized markets. We are looking forward to an exciting year of racing and business.”

The 10-round 2022 Auto Parts 4Less MotoAmerica Championship begins at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, April 8-10, and concludes at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 23-25.

