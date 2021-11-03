Live Streaming Video and Camera Market to Reach USD 2598.76 Million by 2028 Owing to Increasing Internet Users Worldwide

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 4 billion people were estimated to be using the internet globally by the end of 2019. Moreover, active social media users worldwide as of 2020 crossed 4 Billion. Furthermore, the time spent on social networking by internet users around the globe in the same year was nearly 140 mins. Besides this, the number of active users of the social network platform, Facebook, in the year 2020, was over 1.7 Billion, where Facebook users aged 25 to 35 years of age, represented a share of around 30% of the global population.

Research Nester has recently added a report on “ Global Live Streaming Video and Camera Market ” which is studied for the forecast period 2020-2028 and focuses on the several key market dynamics, such as the growth drivers, opportunities, and trends, that are associated with the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Over the years, with the increasing adoption of the internet and the rise in the number of internet users worldwide, there has been significant growth in the number of social media users. Moreover, there has been a shift towards the adoption of digital content, including online video blogging, commonly known as vlogging, across video-sharing and social media platforms. For instance, around 85% of the vlog content on the video-sharing platform, YouTube, was derived from the YouTube creators in 2016. In the Philippines, the hours of content uploaded to the same video platform from channels increased by more than 50% in the year 2017. The rise in the trend for vlogging and the growing interest of organizations to promote their products online through live video streaming is anticipated to drive the growth of the global live streaming video and camera market. The market, which garnered a revenue of USD 895.21 Million in 2019, is further expected to reach USD 2598.76 Million by the end of 2028 by growing with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Further, the increasing adoption of cameras worldwide is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. According to the statistics by the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA), the total shipment of digital still cameras worldwide in the month of May 2021 reached 711,362 pieces, which was an increase by 192.4% from May 2020.

The global live streaming video and camera market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the market in these nations, the North America market is expected to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period and further attain the largest revenue of USD 852.23 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 290.94 Million in 2019. Increasing number of social media users in the region, especially in the U.S., along with the rise in adoption of professional cameras by content creators, professional photographers, and others, are expected to drive the market growth in the region in the coming years. According to the statistics by the Pew Research Center, the share of U.S. adults who use at least one social media platform grew from 47% in December 20, 2010 to 72% in February 7, 2021. The North America market is segmented by country into the U.S. and Canada, out of which, the market in the U.S. is anticipated to hold the largest market share and also grow with the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second-leading share during the forecast period and hold a revenue of USD 783.59 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 256.92 Million in 2019. Further, the market in the region is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The market in the region is segmented by country into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Amongst these countries, the market in China, which garnered the largest market revenue of USD 101.74 Million in 2019, is further expected to reach USD 325.13 Million by the end of 2028. Alternatively, the market in India is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The market is segmented by Camera into DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder, PTZ camera, action camera, and webcams. Out of these, the action camera segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment garnered a revenue of USD 455.57 Million in 2019 and is further expected to reach USD 1612.91 Million by the end of 2028. Further, in the year 2021, the segment is expected to garner a revenue of USD 581.16 Million. The mirrorless segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. In North America, the action camera segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 530.33 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 148.06 Million in 2019, whereas, in Europe, the segment is expected to reach a value of USD 459.62 Million in 2028, up from a revenue of USD 133.03 Million in 2019. The mirrorless segment, in the region, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The market is also segmented by resolution into 2K, 4K, 8K, and others, out of which, the 4K segment is expected to grab the largest market revenue of USD 853.43 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 274.91 Million in 2019. The segment is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. In Europe, the segment garnered USD 80.77 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 244.10 Million by the end of 2028, whereas in North America, the 4K segment garnered the largest market revenue of USD 88.74 Million in 2019 and is expected to further reach USD 278.01 Million by the end of 2028, by growing at the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The global live streaming video and camera market is also segmented on the basis of application, pricing, distribution channel, and by end-user.

Global Live Streaming Video and Camera Market, Segmentation by Application

Social Media Live Streaming

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

Dacast

Twitch

Vimeo Livestream

Others

Business Live Streaming

Lead Generation

Brand Awareness

Advertising

Others

Classroom Live Streaming

Events Live Streaming

Sports Live Streaming

Live Streaming E-Commerce

Others

Global Live Streaming Video and Camera Market, Segmentation by Pricing

Low

Medium

Premium

Global Live Streaming Video and Camera Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Single-Brand Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Stores

Global Live Streaming Video and Camera Market, Segmentation by End User

Individual & Professional Content Creators

Brand & Enterprises

Some of the leading players in the global live streaming video and camera market are Panasonic Corporation, ARRI AG, Sony Corporation, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., RED Digital Cinema, LLC, Z CAM, Logitech, Canon Inc., GoPro, Inc., Nikon Corporation, and others.

