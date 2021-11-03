Bad Crypto Podcast and SuperDoge Join Forces

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Today, two top crypto and blockchain media "superpowers" joined forces in an exciting strategic advisory engagement that will boost a philanthropic project to a broader global audience. The Bad Media Group announced it would help SuperDoge expand awareness of its unique rich media project and its significant impact on society through charity.



SuperDoge, the entertainment and media-based blockchain technology project behind the Dogecoin-inspired meme coin, uses NFTs to create positive change because it donates 2% of its transactions to charity.

Travis Wright and Joel Comm, creators of the collectible NFT series “Blockchain Heros,” hosts of the industry-leading shows, the Bad Crypto Podcast and The Nifty Show and top blockchain and crypto experts and influencers, said they're thrilled to be a force behind the expansion of SuperDoge's meme token ecosystem and its objective to fund three charities quarterly worldwide.

"With so many lookalike NFT projects, it's a pleasure to discover something innovative in the space," said Joel Comm. "We're thrilled to be working with SuperDoge and all the talented creators on their team as they bring about the intersection of original animated storytelling, NFTs, and doing good for charity."

The Bad Media team will also serve as a strategic advisor, providing SuperDoge with dedicated consulting on audience outreach, marketing technology, Big Ideas, critical partnership efforts, and media strategies. These include extensive media coverage, interviews, and podcast appearances.

"Joel and Travis are legends in the NFT space," said SuperDoge Founder and CEO. "But, more importantly, they are genuinely awesome guys who care about using their influence to promote positive change. We are excited about the amazing opportunity to work with them."

SuperDoge philanthropy captured the attention of famous CNBC journalist Kelly Evans. She explained that with smart contracts, "you could build royalties into NFTs so that each time they're sold or transferred, the original creator gets, say, a 3% commission. Or take a new coin that just launched, SuperDoge. Sounds like a joke, but guess what? My friend's charity has already collected over $70,000 from it."

SuperDoge, which recently launched its refreshed brand with updated characters, achieves charity funding through a 6% fee on each transaction. Two percent of the fee goes to token holders, 2% is burned, and 2% goes directly to a charity voted by the SuperDoge community. SuperDoge NFT owners also have the unique opportunity to vote on the direction of the animated series via the Doge House community clubhouse accessible on superdoge.io .

On November 25, SuperDoge will launch character NFTs along with the pilot episodes of its animated series featuring the project's animal heroes and their battle against cryptocurrency and blockchain foes.

A video accompanying this news release can be viewed here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74a81c35-5c6d-44dc-af92-fb6b0c13d4e5

The project has assembled a potent creative and very talented team that includes seasoned actors, writers, producers, and directors, including Dimitri Villard, Adam Gilad, Alex Rotaru, Teddy Saunders, and Zach Comm.

About The Bad Crypto Podcast

The Bad Crypto Podcast (BCP), a show focused on helping people figure out cryptocurrency, blockchain, and the future of digital payments is hosted by Joel Comm, Bitcoin Evangelist, and Travis Wright, Blockchain Entrepreneur. The show has more than 10 million downloads since its inception. For more information about BCP, visit https://badcryptopodcast.com . And follow BCP on social.

About Joel Comm

Joel Comm is an internet pioneer, New York Times bestselling author, blockchain enthusiast, professional keynote speaker, social media marketing strategist, live video expert , technologist, brand influencer, and futurist. Joel has more than two decades of experience harnessing the power of digital marketing and social media. Follow Joel on Twitter and Facebook .

About Travis Wright

Travis Wright is a top marketing technologist, co-founder of CCP Digital , author, keynote speaker, blockchain advisor, tech journalist, and podcast host. He is the co-author of Wiley & Sons, " Digital Sense , The Common Sense Approach to Social Business Strategy, Marketing Technologies, Customer Experience, and Emerging Technologies," published in January 2017. Follow Travis on Twitter and Facebook .



About SuperDoge

SuperDoge is a charity-based cryptocurrency centered around an animated NFT series in which holders vote on the direction of the show. The comedy cartoon series focuses on the adventures of SuperDoge and friends as they battle the evil Fiat Cats and their monopolistic control over society. For more information, visit https://superdoge.io/ . And follow SuperDoge on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Telegram , Reddit , and YouTube .

