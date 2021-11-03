Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q4 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal 2021 after the close of regular trading on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.



Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q4 fiscal 2021 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com/ or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or dialing +1-929-526-1599 for international callers), and entering confirmation code 294217.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, until 11:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 (2:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021), by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (international callers can access the replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658) and entering the confirmation code 295957. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

