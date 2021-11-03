Bad Crypto Podcast and RAILGUN Form Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- RAILGUN , a revolutionary smart contracts protocol and DeFi game-changer, is thrilled to announce an agreement with the prominent Bad Media Group to raise its market visibility and adoption goals.



The Bad Media Group, led by crypto-blockchain influencers and hosts of the popular Bad Crypto Podcast (BCP) and The Nifty Show live stream, Travis Wright and Joel Comm, will also help RAILGUN'S world-class team of security, blockchain, and cryptography experts significantly increase awareness of their smart contract privacy wallet.

RAILGUN allows users to trade any ERC20 token via decentralized applications. It uses Zero-Knowledge Proof technology, enabling users to engage in cryptocurrency and DeFi based activities without fear of being spied on. It also ensures users' NFT assets remain entirely hidden for their protection against would-be voyeurs.



"With privacy concerns on the rise in the crypto arena, it's exciting to have access to a system that guarantees safe and fully anonymous secure transactions," said Joel Comm. "We're thrilled to be working with RAILGUN as they blaze new trails in privacy and financial freedom for crypto and DeFi."



Travis Wright said that what he found uniquely interesting about RAILGUN is that, “they provided liquidity to the market by airdropping tokens to user wallets that had donated to privacy organizations, including right to privacy foundation.”



The Bad Media strategic advisory engagement will provide RAILGUN with an extensive media campaign, including high-profile interviews, press coverage, and podcast appearances. The BCP team will also provide RAILGUN with critical consulting on audience outreach, marketing technology, media strategies, Big Ideas, and key partnership opportunities.

"We are very excited to work with Joel and Travis, and the Bad Media team," said Emmanuel Goldstein, RAILGUN Founder and Development Leader. "Their understanding of the crypto and blockchain industry, combined with the community trust they have earned with The Bad Crypto Podcast , is key for our message to reach those who RAILGUN can help the most."

In July of 2021, RAILGUN debuted its RAILGUN DAO and RAIL tokens on Uniswap. Token holders vote on the coins they want whitelisting for use in RAILGUN. And they are also allowed to vote on the fee incentive program, which yields passive income for RAIL token holders from transaction costs incurred by users who participate in private trading.

About The Bad Crypto Podcast

The Bad Crypto Podcast (BCP), a show focused on helping people figure out cryptocurrency, blockchain and the future of digital payments, is hosted by Joel Comm, Bitcoin Evangelist, and Travis Wright, Blockchain Entrepreneur. The show is downloaded an average of 500,000 times each month and has been downloaded more than 5 million times since its inception. For more information about BCP, visit https://badcryptopodcast.com . And follow BCP on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Joel Comm

Joel Comm is an internet pioneer, New York Times bestselling author, blockchain enthusiast, professional keynote speaker, social media marketing strategist, live video host , technologist, brand influencer and futurist. Joel has more than two decades of experience harnessing the power of digital marketing and social media. Follow Joel on Twitter and Facebook .

About Travis Wright

Travis Wright is a top marketing technologist, co-founder of CCP Digital , author, keynote speaker, blockchain advisor, tech journalist and podcast host. He is the co-author of Wiley & Sons, " Digital Sense , The Common Sense Approach to Social Business Strategy, Marketing Technologies, Customer Experience and Emerging Technologies," published in January 2017. Follow Travis on Twitter and Facebook .



About RAILGUN

RAILGUN is a privacy system built directly on Ethereum, from which users can interact directly with DEXs and other DeFi applications. Individuals can engage in cryptocurrency and DeFi-based activities, ensuring financial freedom without the fear of being spied on by anyone. The team believes in the right to privacy for all people, and have presented their solution to address issues regarding privacy and attaining anonymity for stablecoins and DeFi, without sacrificing Ethereum security or the liquidity existing on current dApps and DEXes.

