New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179098/?utm_source=GNW

Wireless sensors offer several advantages, such as accuracy and reliability, with the help of various innovative technologies, such as RFID and Bluetooth, and the potential to make electronic devices easy to integrate. As a result, they gained significant traction in the past few years. These sensors are mostly used in factory settings for data monitoring of production flow. These also find applications in Automotive, defense, building automation, and other industries, like materials handling and food and beverage. Due to the increasing quest for new energy sources, government regulations, renewable energy development, and rapid technological advancements, the wireless sensors market is propelling.



Key Highlights

- Wireless sensors are considered a vital component in smart grids for remote monitoring of power lines and transformers. They are present in service to monitor line temperature and weather conditions. Industrial automation and demand for miniaturized consumer devices, such as wearables and IoT - connected devices, among others, across regions, are among the significant factors driving the wireless sensors market. Due to the increased government regulation for the increased use of the sensor for safety, the demand for wireless sensors is growing. For instance, the areas with challenging environmental conditions, such as Oil rigs, Boilers, etc., present extreme high pressure, high temperature, etc. With the use of wireless sensors, it becomes easy to control and monitor the facility from a safe distance continually.

- Industry 4.0 revolution, in which machines are becoming more intelligent and intuitive, is increasing the need for wireless sensors’ industrial applications. The new devices are designed to be more efficient, safe, and flexible, with the ability to monitor their performance, usage, and failure autonomously. These applications, therefore, spur the demand for highly sensitive sensors. The rising adoption of IoT is another major factor driving the growth of the market. This growth in IoT-connected devices is projected to fuel the demand for wireless sensors. Further, transforming the development of smart homes and buildings, smart cities, and smart factories demands the use of wireless sensors, owing to the small form factor, high precision, low power consumption, and ability to control ambient parameters.

- These sensors have reduced installation costs and minimal disruption to the workforce and interiors; therefore, installing wireless sensor systems requires no wiring or structural building changes. Many companies are investing in wireless technologies, which are cost-effective, safe as well as convenient. For instance, in March 2021, Monnit Corporation announced the availability of its ALTA Soil Moisture Sensor aimed to meet the demands of the AgriTech market. The innovative Soil Moisture Sensor assists farmers, commercial growers, and greenhouse managers in easily connecting their precision irrigation operations to the Internet of Things (IoT). The defense sector is embracing wireless sensor technology, as these sensors can engage in monitoring their premises, identify suspicious activity, and track valuable assets.

- In May 2020, a Brazilian startup developed a system based on the Internet of Things that can remotely monitor people with suspected COVID-19 or mild symptoms. The IoT system consists of a portable wireless sensor placed on the patient’s index finger to capture oxygen saturation and heart rate data. This information gets collected in real-time by a smartphone app and can be remotely accessed and monitored by a medical team. If the system shows a reduction in oxygen saturation, the team can contact the patient or an on-site carer. Low oxygen saturation is one of the warning signs of a deteriorating condition in the case of COVID-19. Based on the oxygen saturation and heart rate data, the team can advise an immediate course of action. Two private hospitals in São Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, will test the technology.



Key Market Trends



Energy and Power is Expected Witness Significant Growth



- Energy conservation is increasingly being essential to reduce power consumption and its associated costs for any enterprise and minimize the environmental impact, including a businesses’ environmental footprint. For improved energy conservation, accurate wireless sensor measurements are required in portable and stationary weather stations, wind energy systems, testing devices for diesel truck emissions, wind engineering concerning new building design aerodynamics, high-altitude weather research balloons, ocean research, water pollution devices, atmospheric studies, and smokestack mercury sampling.

- Zero power wireless sensors require energy processing low power management circuitry to monitor the transducer output power, store energy, and deliver power to the rest of the wireless sensor. Energy harvesting helps in powering wireless sensor networks in industrial apps. Advancements in low-power and reliable wireless communications, together with improvements in sensor and energy harvesting technologies, make it more practical and efficient to use this type of communications instead of a wired infrastructure.

- In April 2020, Schneider Electric announced the PowerTag system, the world’s smallest wireless energy sensor, to enhance the monitoring of electrical assets. Designed for a secure and compact connection to electrical devices and wireless communication, PowerTag provides monitoring and energy metering at the zone and load level. The PowerTag system is the newest addition to IoT-enabled EcoStruxure Power architecture. They are designed for any building; PowerTag energy sensor monitors and measures current, voltage, power, power factor, and energy.

- Energy harvesting-based autonomous wireless sensor nodes are a convenient and cost-effective and solution. The utilization of energy harvesting removes one of the critical factors limiting the proliferation of wireless nodes. The scarcity of power sources has the characteristics necessary to deliver the energy and power to the sensor node for years without battery replacement. Significant economic advantages are realized when zero wireless power sensors are deployed vs. hard-wired solutions.

- Boilers and furnaces are used in various applications ranging from thermal power plants to residential heating systems. Optimizing the operation of boilers and furnaces with wireless sensors can improve fuel efficiency. According to a researcher in UMass Lowell, a 1% improvement in boiler efficiency will provide energy savings of around 30 billion kilowatt-hours, which corresponds to about 300 billion cubic feet of natural gas and about 17 million tons of carbon emission saved.



Asia Pacific Account for Largest Market Share



- The Asia Pacific is one of the largest regions in the electrical and electronics manufacturing market. The region is also a significant vendor of wireless sensor technologies, especially in China and Japan.

- China is also the world’s largest car market and the world’s largest production site for cars, including electric cars, with much growth potential. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in September 2021, approximately 317,000 commercial vehicles were sold in China. Sales in China accounted for about 32.56% of global motor vehicle sales. In 2020, around 0.25 million plug-in hybrid cars had been sold in China, which increased from less than 0.1 million a few years back.

- As these industries account for a significant portion of the wireless sensor market, the region offers an excellent opportunity over the forecast period. The growing concept of connected cars and regulations regarding automotive safety is also expected to drive the adoption of wireless sensors in the region.

- Another reason for increasing the adoption of wireless sensors is the region’s high activity level in deploying these sensors to enhance its growing IT healthcare market and to innovate new healthcare equipment and devices.

- Recently, Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced the release of the Sushi Sensor, an OpreX brand wireless solution, in Japan. The sensor is a compact wireless device with integrated sensing and communication functions that are intended for use in the monitoring of plant equipment vibration and surface temperature.



Competitive Landscape



The wireless sensors market is a competitive one and consists of numerous significant players. In terms of market share, few major players such as Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, etc., currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are keen on expanding their customer base across several countries. Also, these companies are continuously innovating their products to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



- June 2020 - Salesforce and Siemens announced a strategic partnership to develop a new workplace technology suite that will support businesses globally and safely reopen and deliver future experiences for physical workplaces. Siemens plans to contribute technology from its Smart Infrastructure portfolio, which includes IoT solutions company Enlighted and workplace experience solution Comfy. Data is collected several times per second by cloud-connected smart sensors from Enlighted.

- February 2020 - Schneider Electric has announced a range of flexible digital services for modern and smart offices, called EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor. EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor will use real-time data from wireless sensors to facilitate flexible workplaces, improve employee health, and effectively manage facility services. Furthermore, health analyses should help enhance the well-being of users of buildings and increase their productivity.



Additional Benefits:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________