Global Soft Tissue Repair Market (2021 to 2028) - Demand for Soft Tissue Repair Products Catering to Sports-Related Injuries Presents Opportunities

The global soft tissue repair market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 6.16% in the estimated period 2021-2028.



The growing incidence of soft tissue-related diseases is primarily driving the growth of this market. Along with this, the rising occurrence of diseases related to soft tissue damage, particularly in the aging population, is another factor contributing to this growth.



On the flip side, an indistinct regulatory environment for this industry and the unfavorable reimbursement policies are hindering its growth. However, the demand for soft tissue repair products for sports-related injuries and the high potential of developing economies are creating lucrative opportunities for market development.



Regional Outlook

Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and North America together shape the global market for soft tissue repair.



The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate, globally, in the years to come. Several emerging economies, such as India, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, etc., are present in this region. With the increase in healthcare expenditures by the governments of these nations, the healthcare infrastructure in these countries is being developed.



Also, countries like China, India, and Indonesia, among others, have a very large population, which forms a huge patient base for soft tissue repair. All these factors have increased the demand in this region, which is expected to boost the soft tissue repair market growth in the projected period.



Competitive Outlook

Some of the major players operating in the soft tissue repair market include Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Allergan, Zimmer Biomet Inc, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc, Medtronic Plc, Organogenesis Inc, WL Gore and Associates, Cryolife Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Athersys Inc.



Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) is a globally renowned medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices, diagnostic products, and laboratory equipment. The company's major products include Bard Mesh, Pre-Shaped Bard Mesh, Bard Composix E/X Mesh, and CapSure Permanent Fixation System. BD offers its products to healthcare institutions, the pharmaceutical industry, clinical laboratories, life science researchers, and the general public.



Its research and development activities focus on enhancing the performance and reliability of its existing products, along with developing new ones. Founded in 1897, BD operates across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Worldwide operations insulate the company from the risks of overdependence on a particular geographic market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Soft Tissue Repair Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Strategic Developments

2.6.1. Contracts and Partnerships

2.6.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, and Divestitures

2.6.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.6.4. New Product Launches & Developments

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Incidence of Soft Tissue-Associated Diseases Driving the Market Growth

2.7.2. Occurrence of Soft Tissue Damage-Related Diseases Diagnosed More Frequently in the Aging Population

2.7.3. Adverse Effects of Obesity on the Musculoskeletal System

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Indistinct Regulatory Environment

2.8.2. Unfavorable Reimbursement Hindering the Market Growth

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Opportunities for the Soft Tissue Repair Market in Developing Economies

2.9.2. Demand for Soft Tissue Repair Products Catering to Sports-Related Injuries



3. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market - by Product Type

3.1. Laparoscopic Instruments

3.2. Tissue Mesh

3.2.1. Biological Mesh

3.2.1.1. Allograft

3.2.1.2. Xenograft

3.2.2. Synthetic Mesh

3.3. Fixation Devices

3.3.1. Interference Screw

3.3.2. Suture Anchors



4. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market - by Application

4.1. Orthopedic Repair

4.2. Hernia Repair

4.3. Skin Repair

4.4. Dental Repair

4.5. Dural Repair

4.6. Breast Reconstruction

4.7. Head and Neck Products

4.8. Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair



5. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Product Type

5.1.2. Market by Application

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. The United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Product Type

5.2.2. Market by Application

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. Germany

5.2.3.2. The United Kingdom

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Italy

5.2.3.5. Russia

5.2.3.6. Spain

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Product Type

5.3.2. Market by Application

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.4. India

5.3.3.5. South Korea

5.3.3.6. Asean Countries

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Middle East and Africa

5.4.1. Market by Product Type

5.4.2. Market by Application

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Saudi Arabia

5.4.3.2. The United Arab Emirates

5.4.3.3. Turkey

5.4.3.4. South Africa

5.4.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5. Latin America

5.5.1. Market by Product Type

5.5.2. Market by Application

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. Brazil

5.5.3.2. Mexico

5.5.3.3. Rest of Latin America



6. Company Profile

6.1. Allergan

6.2. Athersys Inc

6.3. Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc

6.4. Baxter International Inc

6.5. Becton Dickinson and Company (Bd)

6.6. Boston Scientific Corporation

6.7. Cryolife Inc

6.8. Johnson & Johnson

6.9. Integra Lifesciences Corporation

6.10. Medtronic plc

6.11. Organogenesis Inc

6.12. Stryker Corporation

6.13. Smith & Nephew plc

6.14. Wl Gore and Associates

6.15. Zimmer Biomet Inc



7. Research Methodology & Scope



