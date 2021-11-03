Lift&Co. Expo Announces Over-the-Top After Party Plans

TORONTO,ONTARIO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot on the heels of last month’s reveal of surprises and a-ha moments in-store at Lift&Co. Expo, the team behind Canada’s no. 1 cannabis and psychedelics event, taking place November 18 – 21, 2021, shares its most exciting announcement yet. In addition to a high-energy, immersive schedule, including the Lift Psychedelics Business Summit, Lift Cannabis Business Conference and Lift&Co. Expo Industry & Consumer Days trade show, an exclusive Lift&Co. Expo After Party presented by Hawthorne™ on Saturday, November 20th is set to dazzle guests with a celebration of the industry at Toronto’s iconic, newly-reopened El Mocambo.

The twist? Only those with a "Golden Ticket” may pass the velvet rope into the After Party. “Golden Tickets” will be given away and raffled off on Friday, November 19th and Saturday, November 20th at Lift&Co. Expo by exhibitors, ambassadors, and event staff. So, you must purchase and attend Lift&Co. Expo in order to have an opportunity to win entrance to the after-party. The party then kicks off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday with a surprise opening act, followed by the night's headliner, Toronto’s artistic alternative rock group Birds of Bellwoods.

“We could not wait to announce this exciting after-party to all our attendees, exhibitors, media and staff,” says Shawn Pierce, President of Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives at event producer, MCI. “Hawthorne™ is pulling out all the stops in celebration of the dynamic cannabis and psychedelics industries that make Lift&Co. Expo the most anticipated event of the year. Now, I just need to make sure to get my hands on one of those Golden Tickets!”

Tickets are on sale now for Lift&Co. Expo 2021, but they’re going fast. Secure your spot today for Canada’s no. 1 cannabis and psychedelics event – and after-party experience!

