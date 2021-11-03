Forza Innovations Inc. Appoints Garrett Morosky as Vice President and Director of Joint Ventures

Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Garrett Morosky as Vice President and Director of Joint Ventures. In this role Morosky will be responsible for the development of merchandising and joint venture strategies.



“I am thrilled to announce, that the boys are back! Garrett and I worked together on multiple successful research and development trips to China from 2018-2020 while we were executing the initial development of Forza Innovations’ first product line ‘WarmUp,’” said Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of the Company. “Garrett brings to Forza a successful track record of go-to-market initiative and of driving sales of new products; he will be an integral piece of our leadership team moving forward. I couldn’t be happier to have Garrett on this journey.”

Garrett Morosky graduated cum laude at Allegheny College with a double Bachelors of Science in Business Economics and Mathematics. He then relocated to Los Angeles to join the Screen Actors Guild and worked as an Actor and TV Personality, while simultaneously working for a top digital marketing and advertising firm, CURIO.

Garrett has since worked in marketing with various companies including Keller Williams Reality, WATT Companies, IDG, and LA Local SEO to create and implement winning marketing strategies with a focus on digital marketing and the utilization of social media to create a strong brand presence. Prior to joining Forza, Morosky was leading operations in manufacturing medical products as VP of Sales and Logistics for Global Specialty Services/International Health Supply. With over 8 years of Strategic Marketing and Advertising experience, his business acumen will be invaluable to the future of Forza.

In 2021 Garrett starred in and won HBO Max's biggest reality TV show FBoy Island. The show attracted a large social currency through the Los Angeles network allowing him to utilize his connections with high caliber influencers, artists, professional athletes, actors and entrepreneurs to help build their brands and further their business acumen.

“We are in a transitional space right now where the digital world and the real world are colliding. At Forza we will provide cutting-edge, world-class innovations that are going to disrupt the market place and pave the way for the future,” said Morosky. “I am honored to be a part of this journey with Forza. We are ready to execute our game plan, and I am truly excited for the road ahead.”

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business. The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products. WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation.

