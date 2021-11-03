Veev Adds C-Suite Talent, Hiring Former Intel Corp Exec as COO

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Veev announced the latest addition to its c-suite – seasoned technology executive Ari Rauch joins the team as Chief Operating Officer.



Veev has vertically integrated the entire homebuilding process – from development through to design, materials, and manufacturing – to deliver a higher quality living experience for everyone. Having raised nearly $200M to date in total funding, the company continues to set a new standard for the industry, building better homes faster, more sustainably, and at lower cost.

“To deliver on our mission to create exceptional living experiences for all, it’s critical we recruit talent that is not only capable, but also buys into our vision and culture of innovation powered by the fusion of people and technology,” said Amit Haller, Veev Cofounder and CEO. “Ari’s addition to our team does just that. With his multidisciplinary background and expertise in emerging technologies, we’re certain his leadership will complement our momentum at this exciting time in Veev’s expansion.”

Amid a compounding housing crisis, Veev has found no shortage of demand for its innovative model, which touts construction speeds up to 4x the industry standard and a lower cost than competing methods.

“Veev has developed a process that has effectively unraveled the traditional restraints of real estate development,” said Ari Rauch. “By integrating the entire homebuilding process, which has long been held back by a plethora of individual contract work, their approach guarantees quality, consistency, efficiency, and an exceptional living experience. I’m thrilled to join the team, and look forward to scaling Veev’s solution to meet the demand of our time.”

Rauch brings an extensive background in operations management, having overseen product, R&D, and marketing departments. His strong track record for leading, building, transforming, and scaling teams will elevate Veev’s operations to the next level, positioning the company for its continued expansion. Joining Veev as COO, Rauch will lead Veev operations through the entire life cycle of products and services, driving the expansion, automation, and digitalization of the new era of home construction.

Prior to joining Veev, Rauch served as Vice President and General Manager of the Graphics Technology division at Intel Corporation where he oversaw product, R&D, and marketing departments––transforming capabilities and products to industry state-of-the-art standards. Prior to Intel Corporation, he was Corporate Vice President at AMD Corporation, leading its expansive global engineering teams and software transformation programs.

Veev is a building technology company founded on the belief that homes are the ultimate consumer product, and they need to be built better, and faster. Working across real estate, design, development, engineering, manufacturing, and construction, Veev has developed a vertically integrated approach to productize the home and improve on cost and quality, up to 4x the rate of traditional construction. Veev is focused on building multi-family homes, single family homes, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) at scale, to help develop and support communities, and improve our quality of living.

