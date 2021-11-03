AUDIENCEX Leans into Growth with Large-Scale Expansion of Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, today announced multiple senior level hires and promotions across its leadership team. These team additions and promotions reflect continued accelerated revenue growth, driven by several key strategic initiatives, from product development around data and SaaS, to market expansion and M&A. Key promotions and team members joining the AUDIENCEX leadership team, include the following:



Steven Kaufman, Vice President, Client Services. With nearly two decades of leadership experience at companies such as Accuen, OMD and Digitas, Steven’s deep knowledge of the programmatic ecosystem positions him to build on an existing high performing foundation within the company’s customer success teams, while spearheading continued expansion and evolution. These efforts will include refining strategic support initiatives for current customers, as well as refining operational structures to meet the demands of growth at the company.





Benjamin Joachim, Director of Analytics & Insights. Benjamin brings deep experience in data analytics, with companies such as Merkley + Partners, Digitas and The CDM Group, to the task of launching the new Analytics practice at AUDIENCEX. This will cover multi-faceted analytics support both for campaign activation, as well as leading the effort to build proprietary data products for the mid-market advertiser. Benjamin will work cross functionally with teams throughout the organization, from sales to customer success and strategy, with the goal of integrating the analytics practice into every facet of company operations.





Keith Mantia, Director of Search and Social. Keith is a seasoned digital marketing professional with over a decade of experience developing and executing high performing digital strategies across paid search and paid social channels for companies that include Wavemaker, OMD and Quest Nutrition, while supporting the growth programs of some of the largest brands in the world. Keith’s leadership of the Search and Social team will include optimizing existing processes, deepening collaboration with other teams, while also driving expansion for these key channels with the company’s omni-channel performance stack.





Rickey Biljani, Senior Director of Marketing. Rickey brings a multi-faceted background in product marketing, brand building and demand generation from his previous senior level stints at Crownpeak, Docupace Technologies and Cornerstone OnDemand. With more than twelve years of experience across multiple B2B and technology categories his expertise and skillset will accelerate AUDIENCEX’s continued expansion into new markets, additional verticals and product development. His leadership of the marketing team will provide meaningful support both to the AUDIENCEX brand, along with many of our key client and partner accounts.





Brittany Wray, Vice President of Product. Brittany has been with AUDIENCEX since 2018, and her platform experience and data analytics expertise has made her a deeply valued member of the organization. With a focus on new product development around both SaaS and data infrastructure, her leadership will guide the company’s growth as a provider of proprietary solutions that empower mid-market performance brands and agencies to access enterprise-level solutions, helping to equalize the digital advertising landscape across all channels and platforms.





Danielle Gale, Senior Director of Strategy. Danielle has been with AUDIENCEX since 2020 in a Strategy Director role, having significantly evolved the company’s approach to building high performing omni-channel campaigns for its customers, while supporting platform innovation and also team development. Her tenure at the company is the latest in a decade of experience which includes previous senior roles at M&C Saatchi Performance and Publicis Media. In this new role, she will be scaling her team and its cross functional role within the company, while continuing to drive ongoing tech stack and product innovation.

“Over the past several years, AUDIENCEX has continued its strategic evolution, keeping ahead of an ever-shifting industry. As performance advertisers embrace full-funnel acquisition strategies, we have developed increasingly advanced omni-channel solutions, while successfully navigating a changing data privacy landscape,” said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and Co-Founder at AUDIENCEX. “This latest expansion of the leadership team reflects our confidence that we can emerge from the pandemic as the leading performance partner for mid-market advertisers, with the optimal leadership team in place to propel the company through its next stage of strategic growth.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising partner for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of high-impact creative, innovative technology, strategic media buying, and data-driven analysis to help them effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Consistently ranked over the last three years as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas, Miami and Seattle. For more information visit www.audiencex.com.