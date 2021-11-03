Ganvix, Inc. and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Enter Pioneering Joint Venture to Commercialize Innovative Laser Technology

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ganvix, Inc., an industry leader specializing in the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs), has signed a joint venture agreement with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a technology research and development institution based in Taiwan.



Ganvix utilizes nanoporous technology to deliver compact, lightweight blue/green/UV VCSEL lasers that produce superior wavelength control, smaller spot size, and array architectures, allowing substantial innovation across a wide range of applications.

As part of the agreement, ITRI will apply decades of experience in commercializing and manufacturing electro-optic devices to accelerate the development of the Ganvix technology and time to market. The resulting products will address the nascent opportunity for high-performance, low-cost GaN VCELs in billion-dollar global markets, including consumer electronics, communications, medical and life sciences, and industrial applications.

VCSELs based on Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) that operate in the infrared spectrum are one of the fastest-growing technologies in electro-optics today. However, GaAs cannot emit light in the ultraviolet or visible (blue and green) wavelengths. For these applications, GaN is required, but there has been no commercially viable solution to form the laser cavity mirrors required until now. Ganvix has solved this problem using nanoporous technology to engineer the optical properties of GaN. The nanoporous technology was developed by Professor Jung Han at Yale University and has been exclusively licensed by Ganvix.

“We are excited to be working with ITRI to commercialize this innovative and highly sought-after laser technology,” said John Fijol, Chief Executive Officer of Ganvix. “By forming this partnership, we take advantage of ITRI’s technical expertise and long track record of helping bring innovative technologies to market.”

“We see immense opportunity in commercializing GaN-based VCSELs and are enthusiastic about introducing them to the global markets,” said Dr. Wu, General Director, ITRI. “The nanoporous technology is uniquely suitable for manufacturing at scale.”

About Ganvix: Ganvix is an early-stage startup based in Wilmington, DE, founded by Dr. Jung Han, Dr. Rami Elafandy, and Dr. Jin-Ho Kim to commercialize GaN-based laser devices. The underlying technology has been developed for over a decade by Professor Han at Yale University and is protected by over 30 patents. Ganvix received funding from IP Group, Inc., a leading intellectual property commercialization company that focuses on evolving great ideas from its partner universities and national labs.

About ITRI: Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan’s industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications. Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

