Iowa-Based Mission Cancer + Blood Joins the Quality Cancer Care Alliance's National Network

PUYALLUP, Wash., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national clinically integrated network of independently owned and operated oncology practices located across the continental United States and Hawaii, known as Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCAN), continues to expand its group to include the renowned Mission Cancer + Blood located in Iowa.

Since 1981, Mission Cancer + Blood has been quietly serving those with cancer and blood disorders in all of central Iowa's major medical facilities. It is proud partners with the John Stoddard Cancer Center at Unity Point and the MercyOne Cancer Center and prides itself on the fact that its level of cancer care matches or exceeds the care available in any community oncology practice anywhere in the country. Firmly established in providing care based on evidence-based treatments, tumor boards, genetic counseling, and clinical trials, Mission Cancer + Blood (MC+B) is an excellent addition to the esteemed QCCAN network. The addition of MC+B brings QCCAN's membership to 495 oncology practitioners at 18 practices in 135 locations across the country.

"Our medical professionals come from some of the top facilities and universities in the country. At Mission, we pride ourselves on developing life-long relationships with our patients and their families while providing them world-class care, right in their own backyard," said Phil Stover, CEO of Mission Cancer + Blood. "QCCAN is a natural fit for us. By joining this clinically integrated network, we tap into a large group of like-minded, world-class professionals which allows us to continue developing the very best in care while simultaneously working to improve our patients' experience," Stover continued.

"We are delighted to further expand our network into Iowa and to add such a prestigious group to our organization," stated Dr. Sibel Blau, MD, President and CEO of QCCA Network and IQ Oncology. "MC+B has been a tremendously valuable resource for cancer patients over the last 40 years, providing access to services in many locations and across communities. Its partnership with several healthcare organizations speaks to their dedication in bringing compassion and hope to their patients. We look forward to building ever-brighter futures for cancer patients across our network with the addition of this esteemed group."

QCCAN is the only fully independent national network that brings together practices under a collaborative relationship, without acquisition or consolidation under a single tax identification structure. As such, members can continue to focus on their individual missions while being able to use the collaborative to utilize clinical pathways and share data for more effective and cost-efficient ways to improve the quality of the care.

