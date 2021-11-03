Global Core Network for 5G Devices Market Size and Share Will Grow Over USD 26.1 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “5G Devices Market By Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Hotspot Devices, and Others), By Frequency Band (Low-band (sub 1 Gz), Mid-band (sub 6 Gz), and High-band (mmWave)), By End User (Enterprises, Residential, and Government): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to Facts and Factors, the global 5G devices market in 2019 was approximately USD 2.67 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38% and is anticipated to reach around USD 26.1 billion by 2026.”

Global 5G Devices Market: Overview

5G is referred to as fifth-generation technology for cellular networks. 5G is a successor to 4G, fourth-generation cellular network technology. In 5G networks, 5G network service areas are divided into cells, small geographical areas. Every 5G device belonging to a cell is connected to the telephone network or the Internet through an antenna present in the cell. One of the main advantages of the 5G technology is that it has higher bandwidth and hence offer high internet speed as well as download speed. 5G networks can give download speeds up to 10 gigabits per second. This higher spending is achieved by using high-frequency radio waves. The frequency of these waves is higher than the previous cellular network technologies. High-frequency radio waves have a shorter physical range, hence 5G networks operate in three different frequency bands such as low, medium, and high. 5G networks comprise three different cell types, each type will need a specific antenna and each type will provide different download speeds. Low-frequency radio waves use a frequency range of 600-850 MHz, which is similar to the 4G cellular network. Medium frequency radio waves operate in a frequency range of 2.5-3.7 GHz. This frequency range provides download speeds of 100-900 Mbit/s. 5G network with medium frequency bands is widely deployed by many cellular network companies. High-frequency radio waves operate in a frequency range of 25–39 GHz. To meet these standards, smartphone companies and telecom operators are introducing their 5G devices products.

Industry Major Market Players

Verizon Communications

Analog Devices

NEC

Cavium

Huawei

Cisco

Intel

Nokia

Leapfrog 5G Devices

Qorvo

Ericsson

Samsung

SK Telecom

ZTE

Korea Telecom

Mediatek

MACOM

T-Mobile

Global 5G Devices Market: Growth Factors

5G is considered to be the next cellular network standard, which will succeed 4G cellular network. 5G devices were first introduced by companies like Samsung and Huawei in 2019. In a few years, widespread deployment of 5G technology is expected to drive the 5G devices market. With the introduction of 5G technology, 5G subscriptions are expected to increase rapidly. 5G mobile subscriptions around the world are expected to reach a value of more than 2.7 billion by the end of 2025 and the Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market is terms of 5G mobile subscriptions, with North-East Asia expected to have 5G mobile subscriptions of nearly 1.4 billion by end of 2025. This increase in the number of 5G mobile subscriptions is estimated to drive the global 5G devices market. Further, growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) market is also expected to fuel the 5G devices market. Internet of Things (IoT) can integrate with 5G technology for enhancing the range of IoT devices. 5G technology has the ability to support a large number of static IoT and mobile IoT devices with high speed and bandwidth. Integration of IoT devices with 5G technology can also boost market growth. Further, the adoption of 5G technology for applications like autonomous cars due to low latency and faster connectivity offered by 5G technology is expected to create new opportunities for the global 5G devices market.

Global 5G Devices Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 2.67 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 26.1 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 38% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 [Updated] Top Market Players Verizon Communications, Analog Devices, NEC, Cavium, Huawei, Cisco, Intel, Nokia, Leapfrog 5G Devices, Qorvo and Others Segments Covered Device Type, Frequency Band, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global 5G Devices Market: Segmentation

The 5G devices market is segmented based on type, frequency band, end-users, and region. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into smartphones, tablets, hotspot devices, and others. In terms of frequency band segmentation, the market is bifurcated into low-band (sub 1 Gz), mid-band (sub 6 Gz), and high-band (mmWave). Based on end-users, the 5G devices market is bifurcated into enterprises, residential, and government.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the 5G devices sector. Key strategic developments in the 5G devices market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the 5G devices market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global 5G devices market is expected to foresee significant growth in the future owing to rapid development and deployment of 5G technology by major telecom operators around the world. Deployment of 5G technology is the primary growth driving factor for the 5G devices market.

Global 5G Devices Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global 5G devices market in years ahead followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific market is attributable to the rise in the number of mobile connections. In the future, mobile connections in North America and the Asia Pacific are expected to account for more than 50% of the number of mobile connections globally, which is expected to drive the 5G devices market.

Global 5G Devices Market By Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Hotspot Devices, and Others), By Frequency Band (Low-band (sub 1 Gz), Mid-band (sub 6 Gz), and High-band (mmWave)), By End User (Enterprises, Residential, and Government): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026

The taxonomy of the 5G devices market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global 5G Devices Market: Device Type Analysis

Smartphones

Tablets

Hotspot Devices

Others

Global 5G Devices Market: Frequency Band Analysis

Low-band (sub 1 Gz)

Mid-band (sub 6 Gz)

High-band (mmWave)

Global 5G Devices Market: End User Analysis

Enterprises

Residential

Government

