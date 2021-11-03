26 Additional Fortinet Security Fabric Solutions Earn the U.S. Department of Defense’s Endorsement for its Approved Product List Certification

RESTON, Va., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Steve Hoffman, President, Fortinet Federal Inc.

"Government agencies need cybersecurity solutions that are able to scale to protect against the growing attack surface and evolving threat landscape while meeting their unique mission critical objectives. Achieving DoDIN APL certification for more solutions within the Fortinet Security Fabric platform demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enabling trusted operations and the validation requirements specified for the Department of Defense.”

News Summary

Fortinet Federal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that 26 additional Fortinet Security Fabric solutions have achieved Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) certification.

The certification qualifies designated Fortinet products for sale to Department of Defense (DoD) agencies based on stringent Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) testing, a standardized methodology for the secure installation and maintenance of computer software and hardware.

The addition of these products to the existing APL means that the DoD can choose from an even wider range of Fortinet’s industry-leading solutions to address unique and demanding cybersecurity needs.

In addition to DoDIN APL certification, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) published a FortiGate Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG). The guide details to DoD administrators specific security hardening configuration guidance to provide greater assurance that FortiGate firewalls are deployed in a manner consistent with DoD policies and guidelines.



Fortinet Federal a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortinet Inc. was founded with the security of the United States government in mind and is ideally suited to protect agencies within the intelligence community and the Department of Defense, as well as civilian agencies. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform protects classified and unclassified Federal systems used by all of the 15 cabinet-level agencies and by numerous independent executive agencies. Fortinet Federal complies with Federal certification requirements including the National Institute of Standards and Technology FIPS 140-2 certification and National Information Assurance Partnership Common Criteria certification. In addition, Fortinet Federal offers the opportunity to upgrade IT infrastructures and enable Security-Driven Networking, Zero-Trust Access, Adaptive Cloud Security, and AI-Driven Security Operations.

Fortinet products that have received DoDIN APL certification include the following: FortiGate 60F, FortiGate 61F, FortiGate 100F, FortiGate 101F, FortiGate 140E, FortiGate 140E-POE, FortiGate 300E, FortiGate 301E, FortiGate 400E, FortiGate 401E, FortiGate 500E, FortiGate 501E, FortiGate 600E, FortiGate 601E, FortiGate 1100E, FortiGate 1101E, FortiGate 1500DT, FortiGate 3400E, FortiGate 3401E, FortiGate 3600E, FortiGate 3601E, FortiGate 3800D, FortiGate 3960E, FortiGate 3980E, FortiGate 5001E, and FortiGate 5001E1.

To achieve DoDIN APL certification, all approved Fortinet products were tested against applicable Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) and Security Requirements Guides (SRGs). This includes the following: Unified Capabilities Requirements 2013 (UCR 2013) Change 2, Application Layer Gateway (ALG) SRG, Firewall STIG, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) SRG, IPSec VPN Gateway STIG, Network Device Management SRG, Network Infrastructure Policy STIG, Remote Access VPN, Web Server SRG.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiOS, FortiADC, FortiAP, FortiAppMonitor, FortiASIC, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCamera, FortiCASB, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiCarrier, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiMail, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPlanner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Shelly Scarpelli

Fortinet Federal

408-235-7700



pr@fortinet.com