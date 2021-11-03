The New York Department of Environmental Protection Modernizes Operations With Itineris' Industry-Leading Software for Utilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and its 6,000 employees, provide more than one billion gallons of clean drinking water each day to nine million New Yorkers. DEP had significant critical goals for their CIS replacement project: they wanted to replace their legacy water and wastewater billing system with an industry-leading, and highly configurable water and sewer customer information and customer relationship management system. DEP selected Itineris and their UMAX solution after an extensive evaluation process.

Cecil McMaster, DEP's Chief Information Officer, commented: "Our vision is to become a world-class water and wastewater Utility. Part of realizing that goal included implementing UMAX to exceed customer service expectations by providing best-in-class functionality. With Itineris, we have found a true partner. They are laser-focused on the Utilities market and have a deep understanding of our business. The Itineris and DEP staff have worked together seamlessly to successfully shift our focus from maintaining a legacy CIS solution, to implementing a cloud-based solution delivered as a service. This transformation is paramount for DEP to navigate our challenges and realize our vision. The success of any major project, including replacing a Utility CIS, is about people. We went through extremely challenging circumstances during the implementation, and Itineris stood with us to make the project an amazing success."

"We are pleased to partner with DEP to modernize their technology, improve their operations and help them provide even better service to the citizens of New York City. The successful implementation of UMAX once again shows that it is the best-in-class CIS solution for modern Utilities. With UMAX and its powerful integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance, we were able to help DEP improve business analytics, customer empowerment tools, digitization, and automation of manual processes. DEP is a true leader in the water market, and we look forward to supporting their staff as they continue to make significant positive impacts both internally and for their customers." - John Beddingfield, President NA, Itineris.

