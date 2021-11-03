CarolinasDentist’s Porters Neck Office Welcomes the Addition of Dr. Taylor Berto, DMD

PORTERS NECK, N.C., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist , a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry” announced today that a new dentist, Dr. Taylor Berto, DMD has joined the team at their Porters Neck location and is now accepting appointments.



Dentistry has been the perfect career for Dr. Berto, as it combines her compassion for others, a fascination with medicine and her love for creating art. At the end of the day, what is dentistry but an unconventional form of art?

“I have such a deep passion for dentistry and I am so excited for the opportunity to practice with CarolinasDentist,” said Dr. Berto. “The Porters Neck community is wonderful and I’m so grateful to be brightening its smiles alongside a talented, established team of dentists.”

Dr. Berto completed her undergraduate B.S. degree in Biological Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh. From there, she received her dental degree from the University of Pittsburgh as well.

"It's amazing to think only two short years ago myself and five other team members were opening the doors of CarolinasDentist-Porters Neck for the first time. And now we are welcoming our third provider on board at this location,” said Dr. Meghan Manisero, Porters Neck’s primary partner doctor. “Dr. Berto joins us with a profound education background, an eagerness to connect with and help others, along with a contagious smile and personality we know you all will love! We are so excited for our Wilmington community to meet her!"

CarolinasDentist-Porters Neck offers extended hours from 7:00am – 7:00pm, Monday through Friday, as well as services on Saturdays, by appointment only. The office is conveniently located behind First Bank, next to Harris Teeter. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit: https://www.carolinasdentist.com/porters-neck-dentist/

About CarolinasDentist

CarolinasDentist is a group dental practice founded by local dentists and has grown to 11 practices in North Carolina. In 2019, CarolinasDentist partnered with Lightwave Dental to improve upon the offerings and services for their team members and patients. They believe in “ positively different dentistry ” that offers patients a comforting environment with high-quality dental care. Their work is centered on making sure their patients’ needs are understood, having convenient scheduling and financial options, and upholding a high standard of care using modern technology.

They offer many different dental services, ranging all the way from cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers. They’ll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and they’ll be there for you if you ever need to restore your smile back to great condition. You can think of them as your trusted dental home that you can turn to year after year, throughout all stages of your dental health.