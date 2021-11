English Norwegian

Financial calendar for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA



FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

11.11.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q3

17.02.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q4

29.04.2022 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

13.05.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q1

23.05.2022 - Annual General Meeting

24.08.2022 - Half-yearly Report

15.11.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q3

21.02.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q4



This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Rule book II by Oslo Børs.