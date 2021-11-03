SetPoint Medical Appoints Amy Derosier as Vice President of Clinical Affairs

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing therapies for chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Amy Derosier as Vice President of Clinical Affairs.



“Amy's extensive experience in successfully designing and executing clinical trials for novel medical devices complements that of our CMO, Dr. David Chernoff, who has extensive experience in rheumatology clinical research. Her leadership and partnership with Dr. Chernoff will be invaluable as we advance our rheumatoid arthritis program through the U.S. pivotal study,” commented Murthy Simhambhatla, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of SetPoint Medical.

Prior to SetPoint Medical, Amy led clinical affairs for multiple early-stage medical device companies, including Torax Medical (acquired by Johnson & Johnson), where she built a significant portfolio of clinical evidence to support PMA, HDE, and CE Mark regulatory approvals as well as commercialization. At Possis Medical (acquired by Bayer's Medrad unit), she focused on therapy adoption through clinical education and managed clinical research to support new and expanded indications for thrombectomy. Earlier in her career she developed and led clinical education and training programs at Vascular Solutions.

Amy holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Minnesota and started her career in cardiovascular nursing in the acute care setting.

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to treating patients with chronic autoimmune diseases. SetPoint Medical’s bioelectronic medicine platform is intended to offer patients and providers a treatment alternative for rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic autoimmune conditions with potentially less risk and cost than drug therapy. The company is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform designed to stimulate the vagus nerve to activate the inflammatory reflex to produce a systemic immune-restorative effect. For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

Contacts

media@setpointmedical.com