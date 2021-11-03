Goldstar Completes Prospecting on its Anctil Property in Québec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has completed its detailed prospecting and geological survey on its Anctil property in Québec. An area of approximately 3 km2 was investigated. The objective of the program was to follow up on some of the structural and geological information gathered from the recently completed drill program. 51 outcrop samples were collected and sent to Agat Laboratories Ltd. in Val-d’Or, Québec.



Assays for the recent drilling campaign are pending and results will be made available as soon as they are received and validated.

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a consultant of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

