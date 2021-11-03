Optimi Health Engages Expert Management Consultancy to Drive Corporate Visibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional as well as novel psychedelic compounds focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the engagement of management and communications consultants Kydder Management Group Inc. (“Kydder Group”) to assist with governmental, regulatory, corporate, and policy matters.



Driven by the desire to support change in Canada’s mental health regime, Kydder Group is a regulatory communication firm led by Principal & Founder, Michael Kydd, that provides regulatory and political communication advice to some of the most prominent psychedelic therapy, research and biotech companies and associations across the world.

Kydder Group is currently spearheading Canada’s first Memorandum of Regulatory Approval (MORA) to amend current Health Canada regulations, hopefully resulting in controlled legal access to psilocybin therapy for palliative and end-of-life Canadians. The firm is also leading a national coalition through the Canadian Psychedelic Association focused on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) and psychedelic therapy as a dignified, quality-of-life option for Canadians at end-of-life.

"There is an incredible responsibility on industry to communicate the safety and efficacy of controlled substances through the highest and most stringent scientific and clinical standards," says Kydd. “Bill Ciprick and the Optimi Health team have a remarkable history of exceeding those standards and they appreciate the importance of building trust and operational excellence with Health Canada and consumers. Their growing presence as a global leader in functional mushroom growth and research into psychoactive formulations is something I am very excited to be part of.”

Kydder Group has been engaged to consult upon and oversee many key activities including management of the ongoing relationship with Health Canada, completion of the facility inspection process, future amendments to the dealer’s license, reporting on Health Canada policy changes and trends, identification of future distribution and export opportunities, and entry into future licensing applications (e.g., drug establishment license).

Additional services encompass intra-industry partnerships and connectivity, along with regulatory environment development including participation with other major industry players in the development of regulations for approval, participation in industry calls/meetings with Health Canada on regulatory issues, future appearances before Parliamentary Committees, meetings with provincial governments to study the socio-economic benefits of psychedelic therapies and products, and the drafting of SOPs (as needed).

Lastly, Kydder Group will manage political advocacy including meetings and arranging facility tours with political officials, staff, and other influencers. Overall, consumer and regulatory-facing efforts will be coordinated with Optimi Health’s communications providers to assist in the management of messaging strategy and tactics.

Optimi Health CEO Bill Ciprick notes, “We are delighted to welcome Michael and his team as they join us at this critical juncture in the growth of our venture, and of the industry. Optimi is a group of passionate advocates for the innovation of mushroom-based formulations. Given that we are pioneering an industry, we have to ensure our path is aligned to meet the least resistance, which is accomplished through communication and regulatory excellence. Today’s announcement is another positive step towards unlocking the value of the psychedelic marketplace.”

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production. Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") that relate to Optimi’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to the Company’s potential Nasdaq listing, the dealer’s license application, activities proposed to be conducted under the Company’s research exemption and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi’s plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward‐Looking Statements" and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Final Prospectus dated February 12, 2021. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

