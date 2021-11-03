CBX Releases Enhanced Adobe Illustrator Connector

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBX Software , the leading provider of extended product lifecycle management solutions, announced enhancements to its CBX Design Connector for Adobe Illustrator. The updated software lets designers complete all their work within Adobe Illustrator, while designs and data automatically and seamlessly flow to and from CBX Cloud PLM.

In retail and consumer product development, designers' involvement in updating product lifecycle management tools can be very labor-intensive. For instance, a designer who creates a product design in Adobe Illustrator must export the design as individual images, log into a PLM system, find the relevant product, upload the appropriate images, and finally enter any other details manually.

Creating and sharing great designs just got easier with CBX Cloud PLM and the latest Design Connector. Designers can now create new products, artwork and packaging designs within Adobe Illustrator while letting the CBX Design Connector take care of keeping everything synchronized to CBX Cloud PLM. CBX Design Connector speeds up product design workflows by allowing direct linking, export and update of items from within Illustrator. With direct access to color and material libraries, a worklist to prioritize upcoming work, and visibility of other reference information, designers are empowered to manage projects in an environment that is fully optimized for their success.

"We recognized the bottleneck that designers and technical designers face every day," said CBX CEO Michael Hung. "The CBX Design Connector is another way we are helping to streamline and speed up product development."

For more information on CBX Software, please visit https://www.cbxsoftware.com/solutions/ .

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the world's leading extended product lifecycle management solution provider from concept to delivery - combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail & supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

Contact Information

Mike Albanese

Mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: CBX Design Connector









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment