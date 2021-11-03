New Version of Minitab Statistical Software Enables You to Take Your Analytics to The Next Level

State College, PA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced the launch of its newest version of Minitab Statistical Software. This latest version provides enhancements to recent innovations, including improved visualizations, additional functionality for the Graph Builder and bolstered predictive analytics through the addition of Cox Regression and Automated Machine Learning.



With Minitab’s new Automated Machine Learning (AutoML), Minitab is bringing data science to everyone. Professionals everywhere—and at all levels of data analysis experience—can now easily leverage the power of Machine Learning to optimize their analysis. In one single click, users can now discover the best predictive models to tackle their greatest challenges. Powered by Minitab’s proprietary algorithms, only Minitab Statistical Software provides maximum accuracy and transparency to deliver predictions that reduce costs, drive top line growth and enable operational excellence.



Jeffrey T. Slovin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “Minitab continues to invest in innovations that empower professionals to gain significant, value creating insights from their data. With our latest release, Minitab is enabling even more powerful data analysis, with our own proprietary, easy-to-use automated machine learning that will enable organizations to improve decision making, help maximize revenue generation and drive cost reductions.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Combined with unparalleled ease-of-use, Minitab makes it simpler than ever to get deep insights from data. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness through its proprietary solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Connect™, Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab®, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage™, and Quality Trainer® to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.