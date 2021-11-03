Nano Dimension Acquires Essemtec AG, Surface-Mount Pick & Place Systems Supplier for the PCB and OEM Industries

Acquisition lays groundwork for a breakthrough: Microchips placement as part of additively manufactured electronics solution

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) / 3D-Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that it has signed and closed a definitive agreement to acquire Essemtec AG (“ESSEMTEC”, https://essemtec.com/en/ ) based in Lucerne Canton, Switzerland.

ESSEMTEC’s product portfolio is comprised of production equipment for placing and assembling electronic components on printed circuit boards (PCBs). They are a leader in adaptive highly flexible surface mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, sophisticated dispenser suitable for both high-speed and micro-dispensing, and intelligent production material storage and logistic system. Its products are equipped with a sophisticated software package which makes extensive and efficient material management possible.

ESSEMTEC’s equipment and software have been having impact with customers since their first machine was introduced. As their high-tech solution can be adjusted quickly and easily to meet wide ranging requirements, they are able to respond to all manner of customer needs, particularly in high-mix-low-volume production environment. Their portfolio of products will continue to be available to the thousands of organizations that have called themselves a customer of ESSEMTEC, while also being part of the AME revolution that Nano Dimension is driving with its existing technology.

ESSEMTEC financial highlights:

12 months ended 12/31/2020 revenue was $17.2 million; gross margin was 60%

8 months ended in 08/31/2021 revenue was $15.4 million; gross margin was 60%

Backlog (signed purchase orders) as of 09/17/2021 was approximately $6.9 million

Transaction outline:

Nano Dimension will pay ESSEMTEC shareholders a total sum, in cash, ranging between $15.1 million to $24.8 million

$15.1 million will be paid upon closing

An additional amount of up to $9.7 million will be paid over 14 months based on a pre-agreed performance-based formulas.

Franz-Xaver Strueby, Chief Executive Officer of ESSEMTEC, commented, “It is an exciting combination of two leading technology leaders serving the PCB and wider electronic industry segments. The combination of Nano Dimension’s strength in the Americas with ESSEMTEC’s strong presence in Europe will enhance both product lines. Additionally, I believe that the merger of the technologies will yield enormous influence and transformational momentum in the world of 3D printed electronics and assembly. The ESSEMTEC team, as well as me personally, are looking forward to continuing our journey as part of the combined teams of ESSEMTEC and Nano Dimension.”

Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, shared, “ESSEMTEC’s scientists and engineers and other team members, all of whom joined Nano Dimension upon closing of this transaction, are leading experts and industry veterans in machine building, software, mechanical automation, and robotics. They are going to continue to be led by their present management crew, supported by Ziki Peled, COO of Nano Dimension.”

Mr. Stern added, “ESSEMTEC’s present products fit Nano Dimension’s PCB and PCB assembly markets, as well as the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) verticals which we serve. As such, we hope to leverage the distribution channels and go-to-market efforts of both organizations. In parallel, our mutual vision is to merge the technologies of our micro-electronic 3D-fabrication machines for Hi-PEDs® (Hi-Performance Electronic Devices) with ESSEMTEC’s fuller suite of in-fabrication-process-equipment-assembly capabilities.”

“No less important”, Mr. Stern said, “is our intention to use our newly acquired deep learning based artificial intelligence technologies from our DeepCube acquisition to become the “robotic brains” for ESSEMTEC systems. We expect this will improve yield and throughput and drive a more seamless integration with Nano Dimension’s AME systems. ESSEMTEC’s machines fit the larger picture of Nano Dimension’s vision, aiming to establish “INDUSTRY 4.0” solutions, which entail building an artificial intelligence “distributed digital manufacturing application” rather than just machines as capital equipment. The end goal is to reach a capability for maintaining an inventory of high-end PCB devices, micro-mechanical parts and Hi-PEDs® in digital form: print and assemble them as you need them, where you need them, only the quantity you need, in the best quality at competitive prices, as it is done in highest yield and throughput possible for that point in time, specifically in high mix/low volume scenarios.”

Sullivan & Worcester Tel Aviv and CMS Switzerland acted as legal counsel to Nano Dimension in connection with the acquisition.

About ESSEMTEC

ESSEMTEC AG is a company with its development and production site in Switzerland. Its product portfolio is comprised of production equipment for electronic assembly and more. ESSEMTEC’s technology solutions can be adjusted quickly and easily to meet wide ranging requirements. ESSEMTEC’s core business is adaptive highly flexible SMT pick-and-place equipment, elaborate materials’ dispenser suitable for both high speed dispensing and micro dispensing as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistic system.

All ESSEMTEC’s products are equipped with a sophisticated software package. This software makes an extensive and efficient material management possible. Beyond that it establishes a level of user friendliness and creative leeway in the mounting and dispense design that is unique in the market. ESSEMTEC’s solutions are installed on five continents and in many different environments.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors into an environmentally friendly & economically efficient additive manufacturing Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension plans to execute on this vision by building an ecofriendly and intelligent distributed network of additively manufacturing self-learning & self-improving systems, which are designed to deliver a superior ROI to their owners as well as to Nano Dimension shareholders and stakeholders.

The DragonFly LDM® 3D printing systems serve cross-industry High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs, by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. These products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains. With DragonFly LDM®, a revolution happens at the click of a button, allowing customers to go from CAD to a functional device in a matter of hours instead of weeks; creating products with better performance; reducing the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enabling innovation; and, critically important, protecting IP, all the while limiting environmental pollution and chemical waste.

Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass-manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), micro fluidics and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

