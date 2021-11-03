BG Wealth Group™ Rebrand Unveils Its New Money Mastery Challenge™

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BG Wealth Group™, a leader in investment and financial services helping investors connect with their money and achieve financial freedom, announced today the launch of their new re-branded website, highlighted by its accelerated wealth-building program, the Money Mastery Challenge™.

Based on BG Wealth Group's™ proven record of success, the Challenge will provide an environment for motivated individuals and investors to build their own investment tool kit, re-examine their financial statements and history to determine specific areas of opportunity for savings and re-investment. Identifying unnecessary fees and creating supplemental funds enable a strategy the firm calls "Reclaiming Your Money."

Hosted by BG Wealth Group™ Co-Founders Craig Dunkerley and Claudia Harvey, and joined by other sector experts within the company, the Money Mastery Challenge™ will launch on Monday, November 8 and run one-hour per day for five straight days, from 5-6 pm EST.

Each day will feature a new topic - covering everything from tax optimization approaches to short-term investment alternatives, to real estate strategies - helping participants connect with their money, invest better and stronger to generate greater returns in all areas of their wealth.

Claudia Harvey, Co-Founder and President of BG Wealth Group™, says, "Our Success Portfolio is a proven model and we're providing an investment learning experience that truly prepares both the early-stage and established investors for the current financial climate. The Money Mastery Challenge™ is designed for anyone wanting to hone their personal and business investment strategies, at a wide range of levels. The learnings are updated based on the latest trends, and the market intelligence we will share with participants will make this Challenge a truly fantastic opportunity," stated Harvey.

The Success Portfolio is the boutique investment property collection, currently topping out at over 200 doors across Canada and the U.S., with more projected growth in the coming year. BG Wealth Group's™ proven assessment methods have identified property areas that are widely deemed undervalued, and deliver substantial growth as a means of minimizing risk and creating higher investment returns.

BG Wealth Group™ Co-Founder and CEO Craig Dunkerley commented, "When we tell clients that 60-70% of the money they potentially make in investments is going to their bank because of fees, and that simple investment strategies can minimize or eliminate those fees, they realize they need to connect with their money. That's where The Money Mastery Challenge™ comes in."

Dunkerley continued, "The idea behind Money Mastery is to break down the formula of what we do here at BG Wealth Group™ and what has worked so well for our clients. When we say, 'by reclaiming your money,' we truly mean there is wealth to be found in what you are already spending and saving. We feel our approach to wealth building empowers our investors to understand where they could be realizing savings and building more stable wealth through smart tax and investment strategies."

The Challenge is powered by the C-Suite Network™ and begins on Monday, Nov. 8, from 5-6 pm EST daily. Interested participants can register at www.bgwealthgroup.com/moneymastery.

About BG Wealth Group™

BG Wealth Group™ is an international conglomerate of companies ranging in services from tax optimization strategies, short-term investment options, real estate investing, restaurant franchises, and more. The companies that make up BG Wealth Group™ share a common goal: achieve financial freedom, personal and business growth, and overall success. Through BG Wealth, individuals learn to invest better and invest stronger to generate greater returns in all areas of their wealth. The step-by-step approach to wealth provides proven systems to guide individuals on how to get connected with your money, attain money mastery, evaluate investment opportunities, and maximize returns. Co-founded by expert investor, author, speaker, financial specialist and venture capitalist Craig Dunkerley, and global entrepreneur, innovator, author and speaker Claudia Harvey, BG Wealth Group™ empowers businesses and individuals to expand their horizons, take control of their money, and build wealth like the wealthy do.

For more information, visit: https://bgwealthgroup.com

Connect with BG Wealth Group™ via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook

Media Contact

Mark Hanes

mark.hanes@tallgrasspr.com

(917) 359-0697

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment