Leading IDO Incubator, Starter, Launches its First Play-to-Earn Blockchain Game “Starchi”

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- Recently crowned #1 launchpad by average ROI, Starter (https://starter.xyz), today announced it will host the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of Starchi, Starter’s first play-to-earn blockchain game featuring nostalgic battle leagues that promote societal values inspired by the original Tamagotchi. The IDO will be held on November 22, 2021.

The game aims to remind users, otherwise named Collectors, of the lost values of humanity. The in-game Starchi, a species of never-before-seen, sun thriving creatures have long dwelled on Earth and are now facing an inherent and existential crisis, unable to survive as a result of humans encompassing the earth and spreading darkness across the planet due to self-created calamities. To reverse the course of the planet, Collectors will have the opportunity to adopt, raise and take care of the Starchi digital pets to help avoid extinction as well as create their own virtual battle arenas for friendly battles between Starchis.

“As our first play-to-earn game, Starchi grasps at the roots of the issues faced by our society today. It’s exciting to see so many of our users interested in the concept and the purpose of the game. The upcoming IDO will provide a chance for Starchi to be more widely disseminated allowing it to grow even more,” said Lionel Iruk, special counsel at Starter. “The hopeful success of the IDO and Polygon’s backing will ensure that Starchi carries through the nostalgia felt by the early Tamagotchi fans, however, the additional DeFi and blockchain elements will invite new gamers to experience the Starchi magic.”

Starchi Collectors will collect their earnings based on daily task completion of everyday responsibilities such as growing and nurturing the Starchi, taking part in friendly battles, staking their earnings, or raising Starchis to avoid their extinction.

Starchi will operate on a dual token economy with the $START token to be used as a way to grant access to the game and trade Starchi. The second token, $ELIXIR, otherwise known as Starchi Liquid Luck will grant a variety of in-game, economic incentives.



During the Initial Dex Announcement (IDO), 5,000,000 $ELIXIR tokens will be made available for purchase at $0.030 USD.

To create more earnings opportunities for the Starchi community to find their financial freedom, Collectors will have the ability to stake their $START and $ELIXIR earnings to get access to IDOs on Starter’s launchpad.

Starter’s community has provided hassle-free funding to many well known IDO launches and now adds Starchi to the list. Collectors can begin their Starchi journey here https://starchi.gg/. For more details on Starchi’s IDO launch with Starter, please visit https://starter.xyz/.

About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is the leading IDO launchpad, incubator, and investor network for @0xPolygon, $ETH, $AVAX, $FTM, and #BSC, having raised over $25M for 40+ projects, including Cake Monster, Wall St Bets, Nasdex, and Enjinstarter. Starter provides projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles or complex KYC requirements. Starter’s suite of products include a venture arm Starter.capital, launchpad Starter.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.