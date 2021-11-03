Dymax Releases First-of-Kind Adhesives for Medical Wearables Assembly

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading global manufacturer of rapid-curing materials and equipment, introduces the 2000-MW series of light-curable adhesives specifically developed to address customer requirements and market trends within the rapidly evolving medical device wearables market.



This new range of structural medical adhesives are the first-of-kind to pass ISO 10993-10 for sensitization and irritation. Free from TPO, a material of concern, and made without IBOA, a known skin irritant, these adhesives address device manufacturers’ concerns about skin proximity and sensitivity.

Designed for bonding SS, PC, PI, PVC, TPU, and low-surface-energy substrates, the adhesives are also engineered for reliability with excellent adhesion and aging performance. The 2000-MW series cures with broad-spectrum light energy and some products provide durable protection during autoclave sterilization.

“Staying true to our core values while addressing the evolving needs of our customers, Dymax continues to develop innovative light-curable adhesives. Removing materials of concern with the introduction of the 2000-MW series of products is our first step toward the elimination of problematic ingredients,” said Mike Ford, Global Business Development Director, Medical for Dymax.

These adhesives are environmentally friendly, one-part formulations, solvent-free, and meet ISO 10993-5 cytotoxicity biocompatibility requirements. Typical applications include devices worn in close proximity to the skin such as continuous glucose monitors, large volume injectors, patient monitoring devices, and pain management devices. Fluorescing grades are available for high-speed automated vision systems used for quality control purposes.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.