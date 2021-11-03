Vaco Continues Expansion, Acquires Bay State Search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, has acquired Bay State Search, a Boston-based national talent acquisition and outsourcing firm, marking its entry into one of the nation’s top markets and continuing its growth in the Northeast.

Bay State Search, which was founded in 2013, joins forces with Vaco to provide consulting, contract and direct hire solutions in the areas of accounting and finance, technology and operations. The Boston firm is ranked as the No. 12 placement firm in the market by the Boston Business Journal. Bay State Search is also ranked in the Top 20 in Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest-growing private companies – and has placed on that list for five years.

“We’ve had our eyes on Boston for a long time,” said Brian Waller, CEO and co-founder of Vaco. “Once we met Ryan and the Bay State Search team, we knew we’d found the right partners. Like Vaco, Bay State Search puts people and relationships first, and this is the perfect partnership to bring more value to both clients and candidates in the Boston market.”

This partnership continues Vaco’s successful growth trajectory in 2021. Earlier this year, Vaco acquired Alluvion, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based national talent acquisition and outsourcing firm – adding to its existing Orlando, Tampa, and South Florida presence in the Sunshine State. The Bay State Search acquisition complements Vaco’s Northeast growth, following the launch of its technology and staffing divisions in the tri-state area last year.

“We are excited about growing with the Vaco team and having the enhanced ability to support our clients through Vaco’s global network,” said Ryan Murphy, principal and founder of Bay State Search. “Our culture and values align well, and our team looks forward to joining the Vaco powerhouse to create significant growth opportunities, both internally and externally.”

In recent years, Vaco announced numerous other acquisitions and expansions, including the acquisition in 2019 of MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm based in the Washington, D.C. area, with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco; and the acquisition of San Antonio-based Aventine Hill Partners. Vaco also opened a Milwaukee office in 2020 and has had significant growth in Canada. It acquired Prodigy Bank of Toronto, one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology talent firms, last year, and Lannick, a premier professional recruitment firm specializing in accounting, finance and the IT industry, also based in Toronto, in 2017. Vaco opened a Montreal office in 2019 and a Vancouver office in 2020, further expanding its footprint in Canada.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to companies in the areas of consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing with expertise in numerous areas including accounting and finance, technology and operations. Vaco’s family of brands includes Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS health care IT solutions provider; Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; and MorganFranklin Consulting, Vaco's methodology-driven global consulting platform. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with more 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018-2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

About Bay State

With more than 30 years in the staffing industry, the experts at Bay State Search are committed to serving companies and professionals in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, information technology, customer service, legal work and administration.

